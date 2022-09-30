Canadiens’ Josh Anderson dealing with upper-body injury (spider bite), Internet wonders if he now has powers

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been dealing with a reported upper-body injury since Habs Training Camp opened up earlier this month.

We now know what exactly that injury is and it makes sense considering we’ve officially entered Spooky Season.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Anderson was out due to a spider bite. The bite became infected (which can be very painful – just ask Ian) forcing him to the sideline.

And…a strange upper body injury it was. Anderson has been dealing with an infection caused by what is believed to be a spider bite to his finger. https://t.co/hIqEkNk1jP — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 30, 2022

Anderson skated at Canadiens practice in Brossard, Quebec on Friday but it’s unclear if he’s still going through treatment for the bite. He had been skating in a non-contact jersey at prior practices.

Most importantly, it remains unclear if Anderson has developed any web-slinging powers or has an uncle named Ben. The Internet has already decided that for him though.

Can't quite put my finger on it, but Josh Anderson looks different today… pic.twitter.com/SsE2QOtklP — Sebastian High (@high_sebastian) September 30, 2022

BREAKING:

Josh Anderson spotted in downtown Montreal last night… pic.twitter.com/5ob4MwoK8S — Jay Thomas | Go Habs Go! HABS: (0-0-0) (@NewfieHabsFan82) September 30, 2022

Josh Anderson trying to resist not shooting it 15 feet wide and instead passing it 5 feet wide. pic.twitter.com/iPIScCxouA — march (@ffsmarch) September 30, 2022

Via Bird Watching HQ, the 17 most common spiders living in Quebec include the Wolf Spider, Cellar Spider, Black Widow, Trapdoor Spider, European Garden Spider, Running Crab Spider, Daring Jumper Spider, Furrow Spider, Banana Spider, American Grass Spider, Black and Yellow Garden Spider, Red Spotted Ant Mimic Spider, Fishing Spider, Spitting Spider, Common House Spider, Bowl and Doily Spider, and the Harvestmen Spider (Daddy Longlegs).

There are photos of each of those arachnids on that webpage if you so wish to know what any of those creepy crawlies look like. This writer will not subject you to that horror in this article.

We just hope that Josh knows that with great power comes great responsibility…and that his finger is okay.