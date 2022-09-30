Home / News / Canadiens’ Josh Anderson dealing with upper-body injury (spider bite), Internet wonders if he now has powers

Canadiens’ Josh Anderson dealing with upper-body injury (spider bite), Internet wonders if he now has powers

By Chris Cerullo

 3 Comments

September 30, 2022 3:03 pm

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been dealing with a reported upper-body injury since Habs Training Camp opened up earlier this month.

We now know what exactly that injury is and it makes sense considering we’ve officially entered Spooky Season.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Anderson was out due to a spider bite. The bite became infected (which can be very painful – just ask Ian) forcing him to the sideline.

Anderson skated at Canadiens practice in Brossard, Quebec on Friday but it’s unclear if he’s still going through treatment for the bite. He had been skating in a non-contact jersey at prior practices.

Most importantly, it remains unclear if Anderson has developed any web-slinging powers or has an uncle named Ben. The Internet has already decided that for him though.

Via Bird Watching HQ, the 17 most common spiders living in Quebec include the Wolf Spider, Cellar Spider, Black Widow, Trapdoor Spider, European Garden Spider, Running Crab Spider, Daring Jumper Spider, Furrow Spider, Banana Spider, American Grass Spider, Black and Yellow Garden Spider, Red Spotted Ant Mimic Spider, Fishing Spider, Spitting Spider, Common House Spider, Bowl and Doily Spider, and the Harvestmen Spider (Daddy Longlegs).

There are photos of each of those arachnids on that webpage if you so wish to know what any of those creepy crawlies look like. This writer will not subject you to that horror in this article.

We just hope that Josh knows that with great power comes great responsibility…and that his finger is okay.

