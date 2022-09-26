Alex Ovechkin attends Elton John concert at Nationals Park

Alex Ovechkin and his wife Nastya attended the Elton John concert at Nationals Park, Saturday.

The 75-year-old John is currently on his final tour, entitled Farewell Yellow Brick Road, before he intends to retire from the road.

Ovechkin, wearing a NIKE hoodie and a customized red Echostage hat, was spotted on the concourse by Capitals fan Amy Cubert as they were leaving the venue. Ovi has been spotted at big concerts in DC over the years including when Lady Gaga made a stop at Capital One Arena in 2017.

She describes her experience (excitedly) below:

After the Elton John concert Saturday night, in the hallway of the first floor section before the third base gate at Nationals Park, I was walking to get out, and there was this tall man in a red sweatshirt and shorts off to the right side of the hallway with his wife trying to make a call. Then he looked up right at me, and I froze, stopped dead, and thought, “OMG that’s OVI!!!” And no one was noticing him!

My first thought was that my son at home was not going to believe this. That’s what prompted me to even ask for a picture because if I walked by Ovi, noticed him, and didn’t ask for a pic, then I’d be regretting it forever and no one would believe me! So I had to at least try.

I tentatively walked up to him and said, “Excuse me, could I take a picture with you?” To say I was starstruck stupid would be an understatement.

He then looked at me sort of blankly, and I had this scary moment where I thought “Omg, it’s not really Alex Ovechkin, and I am just bothering his doppelganger!” But then I looked more closely at his wife, and yes, that was Nastya, so I did have the correct person.

Then he sort of collects himself, and I think Nastya nodded like it was ok and took his phone. And I wasn’t sure if he didn’t want to be disturbed, so I said, “if you would prefer not to, that’s fine if you’re with your family, I understand.” And he was like, “No no, let’s go ahead. Sure, of course!”

At this point, adrenaline starts to hit me and I start to shake a little, and I’m trying to get my phone out for a selfie, and this SAINT of a man walks up and says “I’ll take the pictures for you,” and he started to take a bunch of live photos for me.

Ovi was so nice and gracious. When I was getting ready for the pics, I asked Ovi if I could put my arm around him (I didn’t want to be presumptuous), and he said, “yes.” And then he asked if he could put his arm around me too. I said, “yes,” (of course!), and he put his arm around me too, and then the Saint took the pictures. I thanked Ovi multiple times, and he was so nice about it, saying “of course!”

And people kept walking by, and still, no one really recognized him. And then they kinda sorta did start to recognize him, but he was moving on.

Afterward, I sent one of the pics to my son, and that part was hilarious too. Ovi is my son’s favorite. And my husband is clueless. So when I sent the photo, my son predictably had the correct reaction. And my husband and other son didn’t know who it was.

I was so grateful Ovi stopped to allow photos. I will remember this evening forever. I got to see two GOATS and ROCK STARS last night. I was thinking yeah, Elton John was pretty fantastic, but OVI!