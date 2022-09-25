Home / News / Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-3 (OT) preseason loss to the Sabres

Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-3 (OT) preseason loss to the Sabres

By Chris Cerullo

 1 Comment

September 25, 2022 4:42 pm

The Washington Capitals dropped their preseason opener to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime 4-3. The Caps put out a mostly prospect-filled lineup for the matchup.

Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary, and Joe Snively all got on the board.

Here are some of the big news points and highlights from the game.

Caps Lines

This is who took part in the action for the Caps via Mike Vogel:

Protas-Dowd-Sheary
Suzdalev-McMichael-Mantha
Snively-Lapierre-Pilon
Hanelt-Hofer-Leason

Gustafsson-Has
Fehervary-Iorio
Krebs-Jensen

Fucale
Shepard

Some of the youngsters came to the rink looking sharp

Definitely missed this

Anthony Mantha hammered the Caps into the lead

Power play strike after big Aliaksei Protas drew a holding call behind the Sabres net.

Zach Fucale had an excellent first frame

11-for-11 on saves for the Caps’ de facto third goalie in the first period. Few sparkling stops like this one.

Dylan Cozens tied it up for Buffalo

Sabres grab their first lead in the second through Tyson Kozak

Conor Sheary ties the game right back up

Less than a minute after the Sabres goal, Sheary puts home a nice feed from Aliaksei Protas.

Joe Snively put the Caps back on top with a deflection

A good tip of the puck from a Vinny Iorio point shot.

Sunday afternoon was a little bit of a family affair for a couple guys out there

Capitals prospect Dru Krebs plays against his brother Peyton Krebs in preseason game

Jack Quinn sends the game to overtime

Hinostroza overtime winner

, ,