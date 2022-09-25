Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-3 (OT) preseason loss to the Sabres

The Washington Capitals dropped their preseason opener to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime 4-3. The Caps put out a mostly prospect-filled lineup for the matchup.
Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary, and Joe Snively all got on the board.
Here are some of the big news points and highlights from the game.
Caps Lines
This is who took part in the action for the Caps via Mike Vogel:
Protas-Dowd-Sheary
Suzdalev-McMichael-Mantha
Snively-Lapierre-Pilon
Hanelt-Hofer-Leason
Gustafsson-Has
Fehervary-Iorio
Krebs-Jensen
Fucale
Shepard
Some of the youngsters came to the rink looking sharp
some sunday suits for you pic.twitter.com/dFqPWcyyMA
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2022
Definitely missed this
a nice tunnel warmup if you will pic.twitter.com/KlNcJ10cww
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2022
Anthony Mantha hammered the Caps into the lead
Power play strike after big Aliaksei Protas drew a holding call behind the Sabres net.
ANTHONY MANTHONY with a snipe!!!
Caps on the board first. Washington up 1-0 pic.twitter.com/tVSpRluNlV
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022
Zach Fucale had an excellent first frame
11-for-11 on saves for the Caps’ de facto third goalie in the first period. Few sparkling stops like this one.
Fucale starts in net for the Caps. Excellent left toe save to prevent a Sabres score in the first minute of play. pic.twitter.com/eY5nYR4Ni1
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022
Dylan Cozens tied it up for Buffalo
🚨 Cozey power-play goal! 🚨#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/cDlF2sSI2D
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 25, 2022
Sabres grab their first lead in the second through Tyson Kozak
Okkkk @TysonKozak18 we see you 👀 pic.twitter.com/8uTzMZju6v
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 25, 2022
Conor Sheary ties the game right back up
Less than a minute after the Sabres goal, Sheary puts home a nice feed from Aliaksei Protas.
SHEARRRYYYYYY.
Did we mention how excited we are that hockey is back? Quick strike to tie it up. pic.twitter.com/d1nWgExqID
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022
Joe Snively put the Caps back on top with a deflection
A good tip of the puck from a Vinny Iorio point shot.
Iorio rips, Snively tips!!
Caps up 3-2 pic.twitter.com/LpWb2EbOGA
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022
Sunday afternoon was a little bit of a family affair for a couple guys out there
Capitals prospect Dru Krebs plays against his brother Peyton Krebs in preseason game
Jack Quinn sends the game to overtime
Jack Quinn ties the game for the Sabres with 1:05 remaining! pic.twitter.com/K1nrBPwSsL
— The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) September 25, 2022
Hinostroza overtime winner
The Sabres win it in overtime.
Vinnie Hinostroza scores off the give-and-go with Lawrence Pilut. pic.twitter.com/1qHFntyYdN
— The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) September 25, 2022
