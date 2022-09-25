Highlights from the Capitals’ 4-3 (OT) preseason loss to the Sabres

The Washington Capitals dropped their preseason opener to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime 4-3. The Caps put out a mostly prospect-filled lineup for the matchup.

Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary, and Joe Snively all got on the board.

Here are some of the big news points and highlights from the game.

Caps Lines This is who took part in the action for the Caps via Mike Vogel: Protas-Dowd-Sheary

Suzdalev-McMichael-Mantha

Snively-Lapierre-Pilon

Hanelt-Hofer-Leason Gustafsson-Has

Fehervary-Iorio

Krebs-Jensen Fucale

Shepard

Some of the youngsters came to the rink looking sharp

some sunday suits for you pic.twitter.com/dFqPWcyyMA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2022

Definitely missed this

a nice tunnel warmup if you will pic.twitter.com/KlNcJ10cww — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2022

Anthony Mantha hammered the Caps into the lead

Power play strike after big Aliaksei Protas drew a holding call behind the Sabres net.

ANTHONY MANTHONY with a snipe!!! Caps on the board first. Washington up 1-0 pic.twitter.com/tVSpRluNlV — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022

Zach Fucale had an excellent first frame

11-for-11 on saves for the Caps’ de facto third goalie in the first period. Few sparkling stops like this one.

Fucale starts in net for the Caps. Excellent left toe save to prevent a Sabres score in the first minute of play. pic.twitter.com/eY5nYR4Ni1 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022

Dylan Cozens tied it up for Buffalo

Sabres grab their first lead in the second through Tyson Kozak

Conor Sheary ties the game right back up

Less than a minute after the Sabres goal, Sheary puts home a nice feed from Aliaksei Protas.

SHEARRRYYYYYY. Did we mention how excited we are that hockey is back? Quick strike to tie it up. pic.twitter.com/d1nWgExqID — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022

Joe Snively put the Caps back on top with a deflection

A good tip of the puck from a Vinny Iorio point shot.

Iorio rips, Snively tips!! Caps up 3-2 pic.twitter.com/LpWb2EbOGA — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 25, 2022

Sunday afternoon was a little bit of a family affair for a couple guys out there

Jack Quinn sends the game to overtime

Jack Quinn ties the game for the Sabres with 1:05 remaining! pic.twitter.com/K1nrBPwSsL — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) September 25, 2022

Hinostroza overtime winner