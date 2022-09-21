The 10 best moments from Media Days across the NHL

The National Hockey League is so very close to being fully back.
Teams around the league held their Media Day this week as they prepare to kick off their respective training camps and preseasons. The teams and their media partners took videos and photos for future game broadcasts, promotional content, and in-game entertainment.
Here were our top ten favorite posts.
#10 – Jack Hughes is ready for the Louvre
Ok. I like it. Picasso. pic.twitter.com/5inmkw6cNY
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 21, 2022
Quite possibly the dullest Devil horns of all time. But, clearly just a wonderful abstract edition overall.
#9 – Rangers get asked a life or death question
Wait for it pic.twitter.com/rSsNi6WF7u
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 21, 2022
Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad are asked who among them is most likely to survive the Hunger Games. After ten seconds of stern contemplation of life itself, Kreider whips Rue’s Whistle out of nowhere.
#8 – First day of school boards
The Jets made sure some of their roster members, including former Cap Brenden Dillon were Instagram ready for their first day back. Special shoutout to Mason Appleton who listed his favorite snack as “purple bag Doritos”.
The Rangers got Ryan Reaves involved in the same way. Must resist the urge to boo.
#7 – Juraj Slafkovsky catches Cole Caufield jamming out
What a beautiful rendition of Haddaway’s What Is Love (Baby Don’t Hurt Me). Long way to go until they can challenge the band led by the Capitals Young Guns crew from 2008.
#6 – The Jets had Pierre-Luc Dubois go full Russell Wilson
Jets Country, let's ride ✈️ pic.twitter.com/l2qvIU6pcx
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 21, 2022
If you don’t follow the NFL, this will likely make no sense to you. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made the saying famous in a now memed to death Media Day video of his own.
#5 – Victor Hedman dressed his best for a Zoom meeting
Media Day is underway for the #Bolts pic.twitter.com/89L4lS7C6e
— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 21, 2022
There is something oddly hilarious about this. It may be that he is standing like Frankenstein.
#4 – Matthew Tkachuk doing whatever this is
you know those ipad apps for cats that just have mice running around for them to hit??? yeah so pic.twitter.com/N6pia7C31R
— chipped tooth (@cursed_hockey) September 21, 2022
The Florida Panthers are going to have the strongest fingerpoke of dooms in the entire sporting world if they keep this up. That’s why they traded for him. Arcade skills.
#3 – Brandon Tanev is still seeing ghosts
another media day another ghost sighting 👻👻👻 pic.twitter.com/My8Tdk6LZZ
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 21, 2022
Will someone please just call Zak Bagans already?
His brother Chris’ headshot is still somewhat worrying but yet…slightly more comforting.
#2 – The Lou Lamoriello-ification of Alexander Romanov
Alexander Romanov has been Lou Lamoriello’d pic.twitter.com/toGR9qzOeC
— Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) September 21, 2022
If Marlon Brando was a Montreal Canadiens fan he’d be asking questions about who massacred his boy.
#1 – Trevor Zegras and Wild Wing doing their best Mario Kart: Double Dash impression
Things are getting out of hand at Media Day 😂 @tzegras11 @WildWingANA pic.twitter.com/tG2RHMls2t
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 20, 2022
This is the same guy that scored 61 points in his rookie season and was the talk of the league a few times for his magic moves.
