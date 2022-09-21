The 10 best moments from Media Days across the NHL

The National Hockey League is so very close to being fully back.

Teams around the league held their Media Day this week as they prepare to kick off their respective training camps and preseasons. The teams and their media partners took videos and photos for future game broadcasts, promotional content, and in-game entertainment.

Here were our top ten favorite posts.

#10 – Jack Hughes is ready for the Louvre Ok. I like it. Picasso. pic.twitter.com/5inmkw6cNY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 21, 2022 Quite possibly the dullest Devil horns of all time. But, clearly just a wonderful abstract edition overall.

#9 – Rangers get asked a life or death question Wait for it pic.twitter.com/rSsNi6WF7u — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 21, 2022 Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad are asked who among them is most likely to survive the Hunger Games. After ten seconds of stern contemplation of life itself, Kreider whips Rue’s Whistle out of nowhere.

#5 – Victor Hedman dressed his best for a Zoom meeting Media Day is underway for the #Bolts pic.twitter.com/89L4lS7C6e — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) September 21, 2022 There is something oddly hilarious about this. It may be that he is standing like Frankenstein.

#4 – Matthew Tkachuk doing whatever this is you know those ipad apps for cats that just have mice running around for them to hit??? yeah so pic.twitter.com/N6pia7C31R — chipped tooth (@cursed_hockey) September 21, 2022 The Florida Panthers are going to have the strongest fingerpoke of dooms in the entire sporting world if they keep this up. That’s why they traded for him. Arcade skills.

#2 – The Lou Lamoriello-ification of Alexander Romanov Alexander Romanov has been Lou Lamoriello’d pic.twitter.com/toGR9qzOeC — Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) September 21, 2022 If Marlon Brando was a Montreal Canadiens fan he’d be asking questions about who massacred his boy.