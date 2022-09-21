Home / News / The 10 best moments from Media Days across the NHL

The 10 best moments from Media Days across the NHL

By Chris Cerullo

September 21, 2022 5:00 pm

The National Hockey League is so very close to being fully back.

Teams around the league held their Media Day this week as they prepare to kick off their respective training camps and preseasons. The teams and their media partners took videos and photos for future game broadcasts, promotional content, and in-game entertainment.

Here were our top ten favorite posts.

#10 – Jack Hughes is ready for the Louvre

Quite possibly the dullest Devil horns of all time. But, clearly just a wonderful abstract edition overall.

#9 – Rangers get asked a life or death question

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad are asked who among them is most likely to survive the Hunger Games. After ten seconds of stern contemplation of life itself, Kreider whips Rue’s Whistle out of nowhere.

#8 – First day of school boards

The Jets made sure some of their roster members, including former Cap Brenden Dillon were Instagram ready for their first day back. Special shoutout to Mason Appleton who listed his favorite snack as “purple bag Doritos”.

The Rangers got Ryan Reaves involved in the same way. Must resist the urge to boo.

#7 – Juraj Slafkovsky catches Cole Caufield jamming out

What a beautiful rendition of Haddaway’s What Is Love (Baby Don’t Hurt Me). Long way to go until they can challenge the band led by the Capitals Young Guns crew from 2008.

#6 – The Jets had Pierre-Luc Dubois go full Russell Wilson

If you don’t follow the NFL, this will likely make no sense to you. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made the saying famous in a now memed to death Media Day video of his own.

#5 – Victor Hedman dressed his best for a Zoom meeting

There is something oddly hilarious about this. It may be that he is standing like Frankenstein.

#4 – Matthew Tkachuk doing whatever this is

The Florida Panthers are going to have the strongest fingerpoke of dooms in the entire sporting world if they keep this up. That’s why they traded for him. Arcade skills.

#3 – Brandon Tanev is still seeing ghosts

Will someone please just call Zak Bagans already?

His brother Chris’ headshot is still somewhat worrying but yet…slightly more comforting.

#2 – The Lou Lamoriello-ification of Alexander Romanov

If Marlon Brando was a Montreal Canadiens fan he’d be asking questions about who massacred his boy.

#1 – Trevor Zegras and Wild Wing doing their best Mario Kart: Double Dash impression

This is the same guy that scored 61 points in his rookie season and was the talk of the league a few times for his magic moves.

