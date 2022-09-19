Newly appointed Hershey Bears head coach Todd Nelson wants his team to mirror Capitals as much as possible

In mid-August, the Hershey Bears announced that they had hired former Capitals defenseman, Todd Nelson, as their 28th coach in franchise history. Nelson replaced Scott Allen who was promoted to the Caps as an assistant coach in late July.

Capitals Rookie Camp, which wrapped up its on-ice work Monday, allowed Nelson to get a close look at some of the talent he may get to work with in the American Hockey League this season and start to think about how he wants to implement them best.

On Sunday, the 20-year coaching veteran was asked what his first steps would be in terms of getting himself ready to take on a new job in a new organization. Nelson has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars. The 2022-23 campaign will be his first back in the AHL since he was the Grand Rapids Griffins’ bench boss in 2017-18.

“I think just getting acclimated to everybody here,” Nelson said. “I have a pretty new staff myself, it’s a fresh staff which I’m really excited about. We met quite a few times over the last four days and we all think the same way which is great. Our philosophies are very similar. Along with our philosophies, we’re trying to get to know Peter’s philosophy. As much as possible we want to play very similar so if guys get called up they blend right in.”

The ability to have players jump up from the AHL and not miss a step in terms of system play was majorly important to the Capitals last season as injuries and COVID-19 ravaged the roster at times. The team iced eleven different rookie skaters at varying stages of the season. Eight of those rookies and an additional four veteran players also spent time in the AHL with the Bears.

“Five-on-five play it can be very similar,” Nelson continued. “When it comes to special teams you have to look at your personnel. As far as I know I don’t think we have Alexander Ovechkin down in Hershey hitting the one-timer from the half wall. We have to work with our personnel and see what fits best for us.”

Nelson was asked by the media to give specific takes on a few Capitals prospect names that were on the ice at Rookie Camp and who he may see eventually play under him for the Bears. The one name he spoke most about was defenseman Vincent Iorio. Iorio figures to spend the entire 2022-23 season in Hershey playing an important role on the right side of their defense.

“I like his intensity,” Nelson said of the 19-year-old. “Plus, he’s a good skater, very ambitious player. He goes back for pucks hard, makes a good first pass, and from what I’ve seen plays with a lot of confidence.”

Iorio got his first taste of professional hockey life late last season when he was recalled from the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings to Hershey for the AHL playoff run. In 60 games for Brandon in 2021-22, he set new career highs in both goals (11) and points (44) while finishing tied for 16th in overall WHL scoring by a defenseman.

Capitals Training Camp starts Thursday and both Nelson and Iorio will likely be in attendance.

