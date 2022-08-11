Hershey Bears name former Capital Todd Nelson new head coach

The Hershey Bears have their new coach and longtime Capitals fans may remember the name.

Former Capitals defenseman Todd Nelson will be the Hershey Bears’ 28th coach in franchise history.

Nelson replaces Scott Allen who was promoted to the Washington Capitals as an assistant coach in late July.

Nelson, who was born on May 15, 1969, is entering his 20th season of coaching after retiring as a player in 2002. Nelson most recently served as an assistant coach for the Dallas Stars for the last four seasons. At the AHL level, Nelson led the Grand Rapid Griffins to a Calder Cup championship in 2017.

“I am extremely excited about working with the Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals,” Nelson said in a release. “Having played in Hershey, I’m aware of the organization’s rich history, and I am thrilled to return to the club. Both the Bears and Capitals strive for excellence, and it’s an honor to be part of these first-class organizations. I’m looking forward to dropping the puck on the season soon, and I can’t wait to get started.”

According to the Capitals, Nelson has won six championships during his career: one as a player, one as a player/assistant coach, one as an assistant coach, and three as a head coach.

“We’re excited to welcome Todd Nelson to Hershey as our head coach,” Bryan Helmer said. “Todd has had an accomplished coaching career featuring multiple championships. He’s a coach that is driven to win, and he has played a pivotal role in developing a long list of players who have advanced to the National Hockey League. Having played for Todd myself, I know how detailed he is, and he’s truly a coach who gets the most out of his players. We’re fortunate to have Todd at the helm, and we’re excited about rounding out his staff with an experienced and decorated group of coaches.”

Joining Nelson behind the bench will be assistant coach Nick Bootland, assistant coach Patrick Wellar, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. Notably, Hershey’s entire staff behind the bench are now all former Bears players.

The press release below from the Washington Capitals has more information on the hires:

Headline photo courtesy of Mark Newman/Grand Rapids Griffins