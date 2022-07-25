Capitals promote internally, name Scott Allen new assistant coach

The Washington Capitals found their replacement for Scott Arniel and they didn’t have to look very far.

The Capitals are promoting Hershey Bears head coach Scott Allen into the position. Allen, just like Arniel did, will work the Capitals’ forwards and penalty kill. He joins assistant coaches Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Forsythe, and goaltending coach Scott Murray already on Peter Laviolette’s staff.

Allen spent the last three seasons in Hershey, two as an assistant coach and one as the team’s bench boss. The Bears went 34-32-6-4 last season, but Allen managed to keep the ship straight despite a massive amount of callups to a Washington team plagued by injury and coronavirus. Nine different rookies scored their first NHL goals in Washington while Connor McMichael, Brett Leason, and Aliaksei Protas spent large chunks of the season in DC.

“I have felt privileged and honored to have spent these last three seasons coaching in Hershey,” Allen said in a release. “The history of this franchise speaks for itself, but it’s been the people that have made it so special. I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has enhanced my time in Hershey, including the players, staff, management, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, new found friends, and of course the incredible, passionate Bears fans. Thank you Hershey. I’m going to miss you.”

Allen, 56, has coached for over 25 years, which includes stops in the NHL with the New York Islanders (2009-12), the Florida Panthers (2016-17), and the Arizona Coyotes (2017-19) as an assistant coach.

Hershey will now begin its search for a new head coach for a second straight year. The year before they lost former head coach Spencer Carbury after he was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs to be an assistant coach.

The team also lost goaltending coach Alex Westlund this offseason to the Detroit Red Wings.

Hershey’s video coach Emily Engel-Natzke was also promoted to Washington as well.

