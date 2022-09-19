NBC Sports Washington to air 69 regular-season Capitals games this year

NBC Sports Washington, which may soon be re-branded, had its TV schedule for the 2022-23 season announced by the Capitals, Monday.
The local sports channel will air 69 regular-season Capitals’ games next season as well as four Caps’ preseason games. Their slate of coverage begins on Sunday, September 25, as the Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres in an exhibition at Capital One Arena.
Thirteen Capitals games will air on national TV, including their home opener against the Boston Bruins (TNT).
The full schedule is below.
Fans who hope to catch games on the radio can do so on 106.7 The Fan (FM), WFED 1500 (AM), and Caps Radio 24/7 (online).
Here is the Capitals’ full release:
Capitals Announce 2022-23 Regional TV & Radio Schedule
NBCSW’s Live-Game Schedule Features 69 Regular-Season & 4 Preseason Matchups
106.7 The Fan Returns as Caps Radio Network Flagship Station, WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7 to Serve as AM, Online Homes
ARLINGTON, Va. – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Capitals’ 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by a 73-game schedule of live coverage, comprehensive gameday programs; and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app.
NBC Sports Washington will present live coverage of 69 of the Capitals’ 82 regular-season games and a four-game schedule of preseason contests, which begin Sunday, Sept. 25, versus Buffalo at 2 p.m. NBC Sports Washington’s regular-season coverage will start with the Capitals’ second game, Thursday, Oct. 13, against Toronto at 7:30 p.m.
Live-game coverage will again be led by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin, who are entering their 26th consecutive season together in their respective roles.
NBC Sports Washington will again surround Capitals games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. The shows will provide news, analysis and commentary for a half hour before and one hour after games. The shows will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy and feature analysis from Alan May, with Beninati and Laughlin contributing to coverage. Brent Johnson and Al Koken will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the season.
NBC Sports Washington’s live Capitals coverage, including gameday shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers to stream live on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com.
Comprehensive multimedia content covering the Capitals will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Washington’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by a team of multiplatform content creators.
As previously announced, the Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games, including three games on ABC, four games on ESPN and five games on TNT. In addition, four of Washington’s games will also be available on ESPN+, while one will be available on Hulu.
The Capitals Radio Network will provide live audio of every game this season. 106.7 The Fan, one of the region’s strongest radio signals, will again serve as the flagship station, with WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7, the team’s 24-hour streaming audio channel, continuing as AM and online homes of the Capitals Radio Network, respectively. The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 different stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Play-by-play announcer John Walton will return for his 12th season calling the action, while former Capital Ken Sabourin enters his 20th season as analyst.
Capitals Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 30 minutes of postgame coverage, highlighted by player interviews and live audio of head coach Peter Laviolette’s postgame press conference. The pregame and postgame shows will be hosted by Ben Raby.
Caps Radio 24/7 also streams live audio of select Hershey Bears and South Carolina Stingrays games, as well as Caps Talk. Caps Radio 24/7 also includes round-the-clock news updates, player interviews and music selected by players, coaches, fans and staff. Caps Radio 24/7 can be accessed, free of charge, via the Caps Mobile App radio button, the TuneIn radio app and online at CapsRadio24/7.com.
