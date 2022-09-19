NBC Sports Washington to air 69 regular-season Capitals games this year

NBC Sports Washington, which may soon be re-branded, had its TV schedule for the 2022-23 season announced by the Capitals, Monday.

The local sports channel will air 69 regular-season Capitals’ games next season as well as four Caps’ preseason games. Their slate of coverage begins on Sunday, September 25, as the Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres in an exhibition at Capital One Arena.

Thirteen Capitals games will air on national TV, including their home opener against the Boston Bruins (TNT).

The full schedule is below.

Fans who hope to catch games on the radio can do so on 106.7 The Fan (FM), WFED 1500 (AM), and Caps Radio 24/7 (online).

Here is the Capitals’ full release: