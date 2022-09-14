Defenseman Erik Gustafsson joins new teammates at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Washington Capitals Training Camp begins in just eight days and preparation for the 2022-23 season is ramping up. Roster members both new and old have filtered into MedStar Capitals IcePlex over the past few weeks for informal practices.

The latest addition to that on-ice group is defenseman Erik Gustafsson. He is the last of the team’s major offseason additions to take the ice and meet his new teammates.

there's a goose on the ice! pic.twitter.com/v71TKB3E8w — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 14, 2022

The Capitals signed the 30-year-old defenseman to a one-year, $800k contract on the first day of the NHL free agency period. With the departure of Justin Schultz to Seattle, the team was in need of a new bottom pairing blueliner to pair with Trevor van Riemsdyk. The Swedish rearguard fits that bill.

Gustafsson, the owner of a 60-point season with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2018-19 campaign, was teammates with TVR in Chicago during the 2015-16 season. He returned to the Blackhawks last season after bouncing around four teams over the prior three years (Calgary, Philadelphia, Montreal, New York Islanders).

Joining him in the battle for playing time on the backend will be former first-round draft selection Lucas Johansen and depth piece Matt Irwin.

Capitals Rookie Camp is set to commence on Friday and the team’s main camp opens up a week after that on September 22.