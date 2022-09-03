Alex Ovechkin and Ovi Jr drop puck prior to Dynamo Moscow’s regular season opener

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was back out with his former KHL team Dynamo Moscow on Saturday. This time he brought his son Sergei to join in the fun.

Before Dynamo’s regular season opener against Ak Bars Kazan, Ovi and Ovi Jr took part in a ceremonial faceoff to kick off the team’s 2022-23 campaign. Dynamo’s Andrei Mironov and AK Bars’ Vadim Shipachyov took the pregame draw.

The Ovechkins in Dynamo's house ⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/3itJl995TD — KHL (@khl_eng) September 3, 2022

Sergei made a pinpoint drop that would make any hockey official proud before being handed the puck back by Mironov to keep. Dynamo would go on to win the game 2-0 with goals from Ivan Muranov and Ivan Igumnov.

Capitals prospect Bogdan Trineyev suited up for Dynamo and recorded an assist on Igumnov’s goal. Trineyev played a total of 7:24 of ice time in the game.

This is Ivan Igumnov's game, and we are just the spectators. pic.twitter.com/wJQZWjVxwM — KHL (@khl_eng) September 3, 2022

Ovechkin is a graduate of Dynamo Moscow where he won a Russian Super League championship and the Gagarin Cup. After winning the Stanley Cup with the Caps in 2018, he brought the the NHL’s championship trophy to the KHL club’s practice facility. He has even spoken about officially retiring from hockey with the team when his NHL career is over.

Screenshot via @khl_eng/Twitter