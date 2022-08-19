Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev signs with WHL’s Regina Pats, will play with Connor Bedard

The Washington Capitals selected Swedish winger Alexander Suzdalev in the third round of the most recent NHL Draft and signed him to an entry-level contract in July. So far in his junior career, he has remained solely in Sweden, playing mainly in HV71’s development system. That will change this year.
Suzdalev signed Friday with the WHL’s Regina Pats for the 2022-23 season.
Suzdalev was originally drafted by the Pats in the second round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. With HV71 last season, he finished tenth in J20 Nationell scoring, grabbing 51 points from 45 games. That total was also second among all U-18 skaters.
The Russian-born, Swedish-raised winger’s season was good for the tenth-best U-18 season in league history. He out-scored points pace-wise in his age 17 season players like Erik Karlsson, Kevin Fiala, Jakub Vrana, Adrian Kempe, and Loui Eriksson among others. He was an attendee at Sweden’s U-20 summer camp which began the formation process of their 2023 World Juniors roster.
“It’s a really good opportunity to play in the Western Hockey League,” said Suzdalev in Regina’s press release. “It was something I couldn’t say no, as it will be great for the development of my game, playing with more mature players. When Connor Bedard played in Sweden, he played for my team (HV71 J18 & J20), so we know each other pretty well, so that’s where it all started. So when the opportunity came, I thought it was a great one.”
The young winger smartly mentions current Regina player Connor Bedard. Bedard is expected to be the runaway number one overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and has been lauded as a potential generational talent since he was just 15 years old. He led the Pats in scoring last season with 100 points in 62 games.
The pass-first approach from the wing that Suzdalev has could fix extremely well with the more goal-driven center that Bedard is. Keep an eye on that connection as the WHL schedule progresses.
