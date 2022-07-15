Capitals sign two Swedish draft picks to entry-level contracts

The Washington Capitals announced that they signed 2022 third-round draft selections Alexander Suzdalev and Ludwig Persson to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Both Swedish wingers will earn $775k in each of the first two seasons of their deals, $800k in the third, and $82,500 in the AHL.

NEWS | The Capitals have signed forward Alexander Suzdalev to a three-year entry level contract.

Suzdalev was the first of the pair to be drafted in the third round (70th overall) and comes out of HV71’s junior program. He finished tenth in J20 Nationell (Swedish spelling) scoring with 51 points from 45 games and second among all U-18 skaters.

The Russian-born, Swedish-raised winger’s season was good for the tenth-best U-18 season in league history. He out-scored points pace-wise in his age 17 season players like Erik Karlsson, Kevin Fiala, Jakub Vrana, Adrian Kempe, and Loui Eriksson among others when they were 17 in the league. He has been invited to Sweden’s U-20 summer camp which begins the process of making their 2023 World Juniors roster.

He won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 World U-18 Championships.

NEWS | The Capitals have signed forward Ludwig Persson to a three-year entry level contract.

Persson, drafted 85th overall, had an even better season in the J20 Nationell, finishing with 61 points in 41 games which was good for second overall in the league and first among all U-19 skaters. That is the fifth-best, all-time season by a U-19 player.

He made his SHL debut for Frolunda during the 2019-20 season, becoming the youngest player to ever do so for the team. Like Suzdalev, he was also invited to Sweden’s U-20 summer camp.

Here are the full press releases from the Capitals:

