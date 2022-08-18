NHL and NHLPA announce updated COVID-19 protocol for 2022-23 season

The NHL and NHLPA announced their COVID-19 protocol for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign, Tuesday. This is the first big update we’ve received from the league in regard to COVID-19 since they ended their enhanced protocol regulations last February.

The two parties make sure to mention that this round of regulations takes into consideration the high vaccination rate in the league, the very high positivity rate that was witnessed among players last winter, and the “continuing COVID-19 shift from a pandemic to an endemic state.”

The @NHLPA and @NHL announced today the COVID-19 protocol for the 2022-23 season. The full text is available here: https://t.co/qBe29472l7 pic.twitter.com/BJhM871UMV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 16, 2022

One of the main points emphasized in the document is that US and Canada border restrictions still remain in place. So, the policy that was outlined last season, that gave teams the power to suspend unvaccinated players who are unable to participate in club activities due to their vaccination status, also still remains.

Teams can then choose to inflict financial punishment to the tune of having unvaccinated players forfeit “the equivalent of one day’s pay for each day during which the player is precluded from participating in club activities due to applicable regulations imposed by local, provincial/state, and/or federal health authorities.”

The league also remains steadfast in its recommendation that all players and team personnel “receive and remain up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination and booster recommendations from the CDC and Health Canada.”

Players that do exhibit COVID-19 symptoms and test positive this season will need to isolate for at least five days. They may only exit when they’re asymptomatic and team medical staff and infectious disease experts have allowed it. From there, the NHL chief medical officer and the NHLPA’s chief medical consultant must be informed of any “early exit”.

Headline photo: Pixabay