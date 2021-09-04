Home / News / NHL’s new COVID-19 protocols give teams ability to suspend unvaccinated players

NHL’s new COVID-19 protocols give teams ability to suspend unvaccinated players

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

September 4, 2021 11:28 am

The NHL and NHLPA finalized their COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 season and a key segment of those protocols will give teams the ability to suspend unvaccinated players who are “unable to participate in club activities.”

Basically, if an unvaccinated player cannot travel somewhere due to that place’s COVID-19 regulations, teams can suspend that player for however many days they are away from the team which would obviously involve a forfeit of salary.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and The Athletic’s Michael Russo had the details.

Right now, according to Russo, 95-percent of players in the NHL are reported to be vaccinated.

This news on protocols comes only days after in the world of baseball, Nationals front office member Bob Boone “resigned” from his position as VP due to the team’s vaccination mandate.

The NFL also recently released its protocols for their upcoming regular season which includes rigorous testing requirements for the unvaccinated.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

, ,