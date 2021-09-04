NHL’s new COVID-19 protocols give teams ability to suspend unvaccinated players

The NHL and NHLPA finalized their COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 season and a key segment of those protocols will give teams the ability to suspend unvaccinated players who are “unable to participate in club activities.”

Basically, if an unvaccinated player cannot travel somewhere due to that place’s COVID-19 regulations, teams can suspend that player for however many days they are away from the team which would obviously involve a forfeit of salary.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and The Athletic’s Michael Russo had the details.

Story coming shortly, but the NHL's COVID protocols for 2021-22 were sent out today. A key detail is a mechanism for suspensions to unvaccinated players who cannot participate in team activities — on a per-day basis for as long as they are out. (There are some exceptions.) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 2, 2021

Reading the NHL COVID-19 protocols, let's just say vaccinated and unvaccinated players will be treated very differently this season. Different protocols, no pay if unvaccinated player gets sick, 50% of costs associated will be charged to players' share of HRR, etc. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 2, 2021

Right now, according to Russo, 95-percent of players in the NHL are reported to be vaccinated.

I'll have a story coming soon on the NHL COVID-19 protocols for this season on @TheAthletic, but I'm told that it's estimated that now 95% of NHLers are fully vaccinated. As of Aug. 14, that number was around 85% — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 3, 2021

This news on protocols comes only days after in the world of baseball, Nationals front office member Bob Boone “resigned” from his position as VP due to the team’s vaccination mandate.

Bob Boone just confirmed he and the Nationals are “unfortunately” parting ways because he will not get the covid-19 vaccine. He has been with the Nats front office since 2005. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 1, 2021

The NFL also recently released its protocols for their upcoming regular season which includes rigorous testing requirements for the unvaccinated.

