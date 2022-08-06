Darcy Kuemper brings Stanley Cup to hometown children’s hospital and dad’s police station

Darcy Kuemper signed a five-year contract with the Washington Capitals as a free agent in July, but there was still one thing he needed to do as a de facto member of the Colorado Avalanche this summer.

Kuemper had his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday. One of Kuemper’s stops was taking the NHL’s championship trophy to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The gesture brought a lot of happiness to patients and staff.

“Patients, families, and staff received quite the surprise to have Darcy and the Stanley Cup arrive at their door this morning for autographs and photos with the Cup!” the hospital wrote on its Instagram account. “We are so grateful for special moments like this that can help bring smiles to Saskatchewan kids’ faces who are receiving care in hospital. A heartfelt THANK YOU to Darcy and his wife, Sydney, for thinking of the kids and families at JPCH and creating memories that will last a lifetime!”

The hospital also posted a TikTok that recapped Darcy’s time there, including some interaction with patients.

“I like it!” one excited patient says.

“Yeah, it’s pretty sweet,” responds a proud Kuemper.

Other guests can be seen staring at the engravings. The NHL put the Avalanche’s engraving on the Cup before the players’ days with the trophy in a change from years past.

Kuemper also brought the Stanley Cup to the Saskatoon Police Station where his father works at.

“It brought a tear. It did,” Brent said of his son’s gesture to The Timmins Press’ Kevin Mitchell.

“I never thought he’d play in the NHL,” Brent added. “I was always happy with every step he took. I was happy when he played AAA hockey, and then when he got drafted to the WHL. You never think they’ll keep jumping, and he just kept going and going. He got drafted to the NHL, and I didn’t know if he’d play there, and now here he is with the Cup.”

The Kuemper family took a photo together there, including Kuemper’s parents (Sharon and Brent), wife (Sydney), and siblings (Brent and Nicole).

Kuemper also made sure to get a Cup photo with his dog Rogie at home to start the day.

Kuemper will report to the Capitals in September for his first training camp with the team. Kuemper’s likely backup will be Charlie Lindgren.

Headline photo shared with permission from @pattisonchildrens