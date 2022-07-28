Exclusive: Andre Burakovsky’s day with the Stanley Cup

Former Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky had his day with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday. Burakovsky won his second championship as a member of the Colorado Avalanche this past season — with his most notable moment being the overtime-winner in Game One. Over the offseason, he signed a five-year deal with the Seattle Kraken.

In exclusive photos shared to RMNB by Burakovsky’s brother-in-law, Seb Molldén, we got a glimpse of how Burakovsky spent his day.

Burakovsky began his day in Bunkeflostrand, a suburb of Malmö, Sweden.

“This is where Andre grew up, in the morning it was just family,” Molldén said. “The kids in the picture are mine and Alexandra’s. Andre is Alexandra’s big sister.”

The photos were taken at his parents house (former NHLer Robert and Pernilla Burakovsky) out by the swimming pool. Burakovsky’s niece, Millie, who was born in 2022, sat in the bowl of the Stanley Cup while posing with her uncle for one photo. Meanwhile, Burakovsky’s nephew, Loui, was eye level to the Stanley Cup and gave it a smooch on the bowl.

The 2013 first-round pick later hosted a party with friends and fans at Blommeröd Arabian Stud in Höör, Sweden — a horse farm that usually operates as a wedding venue. Burakovsky’s trainer, Jonas Morin, posted photos from that event, which included food, drinks, and horseback riding.

Burakovsky concluded his night by taking the Cup to Malmö Live in the heart of the city. Burakovsky jerseys from both Colorado and Washington hung from the rafters.

Burakovsky’s previous Cup day came in the summer of 2018 was highlighted by a public event at his hometown ice rink.

“Back then, I couldn’t even really imagine myself standing her with the Cup,” Burakovsky said, standing next to a photo of himself when he was 18.