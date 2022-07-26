The NHL plays musical chairs with the, like, 35 guys allowed to be coaches

By my math, 23 teams have made coaching changes in the past three seasons, with 13 big moves taking place just in the past few weeks.

Now, in under 100 seconds, is every big coaching move of the summer as the NHL plays musical chairs with the, like, 35 white dudes, tops, that they’ve decided are allowed to be coaches.

For our more tabular readers:

Coach From To Bob Boughner San Jose Detroit🐿 David Quinn NY Rangers1 San Jose Rick Bowness Dallas Winnipeg Paul Maurice Winnipeg2 Florida Pete DeBoer Vegas Dallas Bruce Cassidy Boston Vegas Andrew Brunette Florida New Jersey🐿 Jim Montgomery Dallas3 Boston Luke Richardson Montreal🐿 Chicago Derek Lalonde Tampa🐿 Detroit Barry Trotz NY Islanders Narnia Lane Lambert NY Islanders🐿 NY Islanders John Tortorella ESPN Philadelphia

🐿 denotes assistant coach, obviously

Notes

Quinn was fired by NY Rangers last summer after Tom Wilson shattered the entire club’s soul Maurice resigned from Winnipeg in December 2021: “If you lose some of that passion for the game, you can still be good, but you can’t be as good as you should be. That’s how I feel I am.” Montgomery was dismissed by Dallas in December 2019 following personal health problems. He was most recently an assistant with St Louis.

Meanwhile in Washington, former assistant coach Scott Arniel is now “associate” (ooh fancy) coach under Rick Bowness in Winnipeg. The Caps have called up Hershey coach Scott Allen to fill the slot. Blaine Forsythe remains.