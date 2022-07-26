The NHL plays musical chairs with the, like, 35 guys allowed to be coaches

By my math, 23 teams have made coaching changes in the past three seasons, with 13 big moves taking place just in the past few weeks.
Now, in under 100 seconds, is every big coaching move of the summer as the NHL plays musical chairs with the, like, 35 white dudes, tops, that they’ve decided are allowed to be coaches.
For our more tabular readers:
|Coach
|From
|To
|Bob Boughner
|San Jose
|Detroit🐿
|David Quinn
|NY Rangers1
|San Jose
|Rick Bowness
|Dallas
|Winnipeg
|Paul Maurice
|Winnipeg2
|Florida
|Pete DeBoer
|Vegas
|Dallas
|Bruce Cassidy
|Boston
|Vegas
|Andrew Brunette
|Florida
|New Jersey🐿
|Jim Montgomery
|Dallas3
|Boston
|Luke Richardson
|Montreal🐿
|Chicago
|Derek Lalonde
|Tampa🐿
|Detroit
|Barry Trotz
|NY Islanders
|Narnia
|Lane Lambert
|NY Islanders🐿
|NY Islanders
|John Tortorella
|ESPN
|Philadelphia
🐿 denotes assistant coach, obviously
Meanwhile in Washington, former assistant coach Scott Arniel is now “associate” (ooh fancy) coach under Rick Bowness in Winnipeg. The Caps have called up Hershey coach Scott Allen to fill the slot. Blaine Forsythe remains.
