Andre Burakovsky’s attending Nicklas Backstrom’s wedding

Nicklas Backstrom’s wedding is this weekend and one of the first guests appears to be TJ Oshie and his wife Lauren.
Former Capital Andre Burakovsky will also be attending.
The 2x Stanley Cup champion announced the news today on his Instagram Story, documenting his flight to Sweden.
Translated, Burakovsky wrote, “Towards Stockholm and a wedding #nickeochiliza.” He tagged Nicklas Backstrom and Liza Berg’s private Instagram accounts.
Backstrom and Burakovsky were longtime teammates and friends in Washington, spending five seasons together with the Capitals.
The two golfed and spent a lot of time with each other. They even did this amazing Swedish advertisement with each other.
This weekend sure should be fun.
