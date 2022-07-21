Source: Nicklas Backstrom getting married this weekend in Sweden

Nicklas Backstrom is having a big summer. The Capitals’ legendary center had offseason hip surgery that will have a huge say on how he finishes his NHL career.

Backstrom’s next move is more family-related. Nicklas is getting married to his longtime partner, Liza Berg, this weekend in his native Sweden.

We first got an inkling of Backstrom’s upcoming nuptials via the Oshies. On Wednesday, TJ and Lauren Oshie documented themselves flying to Stockholm, Sweden, on their Instagram Story. Lauren posted an Instagram photo of themselves on Thursday with the Swedish flag emoji as the caption.

An invited guest to Backstrom’s wedding tells RMNB that the ceremony is this weekend after being postponed years earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is expected to be small and private.

The source did not know if any of Backstrom’s Capitals teammates will be in attendance. Backstrom’s longtime on-ice partner, Alex Ovechkin, is currently vacationing in Turkey with his family per Nastya Ovechkina’s Instagram Story.

Nicklas and Liza have three children together, Haley, Vince, and Alizee — their youngest who was born in 2020.

Congratulations, Nicke and Liza. We are so very happy for you two.