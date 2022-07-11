Capitals hire 2x Olympic silver medalist Laura Schuler as guest coach

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that they’ll have a special guest at Development Camp and beyond.

The team hired Laura Schuler as a guest coach for the 2022-23 season. According to the team, Schuler will “work closely with the Capitals coaching staff during Development Camp and will join and assist the organization’s coaching staff in Washington and Hershey periodically during the 2022-23 season.”

Schuler will join Emily Engel-Natzke, who was promoted last month, as the second female coach on the staff.

Schuler is part of the NHL Coaches’ Association Female Coaches Development Program, which according to its website “aims to support female coaches in several areas including skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics, networking, and career advancement opportunities.”

Schuler’s vast resume includes winning a silver medal as a player for Team Canada at the 1998 Winter Olympics and at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang as head coach of the team.

“We are excited to provide Laura an opportunity to gain experience from our NHL and AHL coaching staffs and help her take the next step in her career,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a release. “We feel her playing experience and coaching abilities will greatly benefit our young players in the organization.”

Schuler is currently in her second year as assistant coach with the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and will continue in that role next season. Last season, UMD played in the NCAA championship title game. She has been a coach in NCAA for over two decades.

Headline photo: @LauraSchuler27