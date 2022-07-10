Vitek Vanecek thanks Capitals fans for support in social media post: ‘One big life chapter has ended’

The Washington Capitals made its first major splash of the offseason on Friday, trading Vitek Vanecek a day before his wedding to the New Jersey Devils for draft picks. The move paves the way for the Capitals to add a veteran goaltender either via trade or free agency.

Vanecek didn’t have time to react to the trade in real-time due to his pending huge event, but he jumped onto social media on Sunday to share his feelings.

“One big life chapter has ended,” Vanecek wrote. “Thank you @capitals for the amazing hospitality and everything you’ve done in those 8 years. Also, I would like to thank all the Caps fans for making every home game special.”

He added, “Now it’s time for a new era in @njdevils. I’m super excited to meet new people and also Devils fans! See you soon in the Prudential Center!”

Vanecek, a pending restricted free agent, will compete with MacKenzie Blackwood for playing time in net next season as Jonathan Bernier tries to return from major hip surgery.

First look at @vitacz15 in black & red slaps. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pRr0kNTCKC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 8, 2022

What a huge 24 hours for this guy. Congratulations, Vitek.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB