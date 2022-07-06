Washington Capitals release schedule for 2022-23 season

The Washington Capitals released their schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

The Capitals will open the season on October 12th against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. They’ll then take to the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs the next day for the blue and white’s home opener, which is about as close to an early season “schedule loss” as you can get.

The Capitals play only four of their 10 October games at home and their longest home stretch of the season is four games from November 5 to November 11.

Season highlights include the team’s first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (November 11 at home), their home game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche (November 19), and their Stadium Series Game against the Carolina Hurricanes (February 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium).

The Capitals play only seven sets of back-to-back games this season though none of them are in the same city, which was a rumored change to reduce travel.

The first day of the NHL’s regular season is on October 11. The Tampa Bay Lightning will rehash their Eastern Conference Final series with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden while the Los Angeles Kings will host the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.

We’ll start the 2022-23 NHL season with #NHLGlobalSeries in Prague and make our way back across the Atlantic to continue the League's 105th campaign. Check out the full 1,312-game schedule: https://t.co/JWNVRb6fZu pic.twitter.com/MJVDimKxdd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 6, 2022

Here is every team’s home opener per the NHL.

The Capitals’ full press release is below:

Capitals Announce 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule Washington hosts the Boston Bruins in season opener on Oct. 12 at Capital One Arena ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2022-23 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. The Washington Capitals will open the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has six homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. The Capitals have six stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long six-game road trip from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7. In addition, the Capitals will have 11 sets of back-to-back games. Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes six games on Friday, nine on Saturday and three on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Veterans Day (Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay), the day before (Nov. 23 vs. Philadelphia) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 vs. Calgary), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 vs. Montreal), Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12 vs. San Jose), Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14 vs. Carolina) and St. Patrick’s Day (March 17 vs. St. Louis). This marks the 16th time in the last 17 seasons and the 15th consecutive season the Capitals will host a game on Super Bowl Sunday. The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. In addition, the Capitals’ schedule will pause for a five-day break from Feb. 6-10. The Capitals will visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Washington is 3-0-0 in outdoor games all-time, including a 5-2 victory versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series. Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Caps Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, Caps Radio 24/7, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app. Home dates to remember: Oct. 12 – Home opener at Capital One Arena versus the Boston Bruins

Nov. 1 – The Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 7 – The Capitals host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

Nov. 9 – The Pittsburgh Penguins make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena

Nov. 11 – Washington hosts the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Veterans Day

Nov. 19 – The Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche

Dec. 17 – The Capitals host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Dec. 31 – The Capitals face the Montreal Canadiens in a New Year’s Eve matinee

Feb. 12 – Washington hosts the San Jose Sharks on Super Bowl Sunday

Feb. 14 – The Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of their Stadium Series matchup on Feb. 18 in Raleigh

Feb. 25 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena

March 17 – The Capitals host the St. Louis Blues on St. Patrick’s Day

April 13 – Washington completes its 2022-23 regular-season schedule against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena

