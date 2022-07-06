Washington Capitals release schedule for 2022-23 season

The Washington Capitals released their schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.
The Capitals will open the season on October 12th against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena. They’ll then take to the road to face the Toronto Maple Leafs the next day for the blue and white’s home opener, which is about as close to an early season “schedule loss” as you can get.
Graphic via @Capitals
The Capitals play only four of their 10 October games at home and their longest home stretch of the season is four games from November 5 to November 11.
Season highlights include the team’s first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (November 11 at home), their home game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche (November 19), and their Stadium Series Game against the Carolina Hurricanes (February 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium).
The Capitals play only seven sets of back-to-back games this season though none of them are in the same city, which was a rumored change to reduce travel.
The first day of the NHL’s regular season is on October 11. The Tampa Bay Lightning will rehash their Eastern Conference Final series with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden while the Los Angeles Kings will host the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.
We’ll start the 2022-23 NHL season with #NHLGlobalSeries in Prague and make our way back across the Atlantic to continue the League's 105th campaign.
Check out the full 1,312-game schedule: https://t.co/JWNVRb6fZu pic.twitter.com/MJVDimKxdd
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 6, 2022
Here is every team’s home opener per the NHL.
Graphic via an NHL press release
The Capitals’ full press release is below:
Capitals Announce 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule
Washington hosts the Boston Bruins in season opener on Oct. 12 at Capital One Arena
ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2022-23 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. The Washington Capitals will open the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.
Washington has six homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11. The Capitals have six stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long six-game road trip from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7. In addition, the Capitals will have 11 sets of back-to-back games.
Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes six games on Friday, nine on Saturday and three on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Veterans Day (Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay), the day before (Nov. 23 vs. Philadelphia) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25 vs. Calgary), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 vs. Montreal), Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12 vs. San Jose), Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14 vs. Carolina) and St. Patrick’s Day (March 17 vs. St. Louis). This marks the 16th time in the last 17 seasons and the 15th consecutive season the Capitals will host a game on Super Bowl Sunday.
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. In addition, the Capitals’ schedule will pause for a five-day break from Feb. 6-10.
The Capitals will visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Washington is 3-0-0 in outdoor games all-time, including a 5-2 victory versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series.
Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Caps Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, Caps Radio 24/7, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app.
Home dates to remember:
Oct. 12 – Home opener at Capital One Arena versus the Boston Bruins
Nov. 1 – The Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights
Nov. 7 – The Capitals host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers
Nov. 9 – The Pittsburgh Penguins make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena
Nov. 11 – Washington hosts the defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Veterans Day
Nov. 19 – The Capitals host the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche
Dec. 17 – The Capitals host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Dec. 31 – The Capitals face the Montreal Canadiens in a New Year’s Eve matinee
Feb. 12 – Washington hosts the San Jose Sharks on Super Bowl Sunday
Feb. 14 – The Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of their Stadium Series matchup on Feb. 18 in Raleigh
Feb. 25 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena
March 17 – The Capitals host the St. Louis Blues on St. Patrick’s Day
April 13 – Washington completes its 2022-23 regular-season schedule against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena
The NHL’s press release announcing the 2022-23 season:
NHL Announces 2022-23 Regular-Season Schedule
Banner Raising Ceremony in Denver, Games in Czech Republic and Finland, Outdoor Games in Boston and Raleigh, and All-Star Weekend in South Florida Among 2022-23 Season Highlights
MONTREAL (July 6, 2022) – The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today the 2022-23 regular-season schedule, which will commence in Europe on Friday, Oct. 7, when the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks in the 2022 NHL Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.
The season will start in North America on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a doubleheader that includes the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena.
The following night, Wednesday, Oct. 12, will feature a six-game slate highlighted by the Colorado Avalanche raising their third Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena. The five other games on Oct. 12 include Boston at Washington, Toronto at Montreal, Columbus at Carolina, Vancouver at Edmonton, and Seattle at Anaheim.
The 1,312-game regular-season schedule – 82 games per team – will conclude April 13.
2022-23 NHL Regular-Season Schedule Notable Dates
Four teams will participate in the 2022 NHL Global Series and play regular-season games in Europe. The Predators and Sharks will play their 2022-23 season-opening games against each other in Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Avalanche will face off in a pair of regular-season games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, with a doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Arena and the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the St. Louis Blues at AMALIE Arena.
On Monday, Jan. 2, the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will feature the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins outdoors at Fenway Park in Boston. The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.
Jan. 21 will mark Hockey Day in Canada and will feature all seven Canadian teams in action.
The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 2-5 when the world’s top players gather in South Florida for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at FLA Live Arena, which will include the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game.
A rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will take place on Feb. 9 when the Lightning host the Avalanche at AMALIE Arena. In addition, Colorado will host Tampa Bay on Feb. 14 at Ball Arena.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Carolina Hurricanes will play host to the Washington Capitals outdoors at the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at NC State’s Carter-Finlay Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
The 2022-23 regular season will conclude Thursday, April 13, when 30 of the League’s 32 teams take to the ice.
ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2022-23 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.
Ticketing information for NHL Events will be announced a later date. Fans can sign up for news and information for all NHL Events at https://www.nhl.com/info/nhl-events/2022-23.
Reminder: Scheduling Matrix
Each Division Has Eight Teams
Games Within Division
5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)
1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)
1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)
Games Within Conference (Non-Division)
4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)
4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)
Non-Conference Games
16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)
Grand Total – 82 Games
41 home / 41 away
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On