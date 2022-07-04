Braden Holtby attends Washington Nationals game with former Capitals teammate Karl Alzner

Braden Holtby was spotted out and about in the DC area again. This time, it was at a Washington Nationals game and with a special guest.

Former Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner joined Holtby at Nats Park on Friday evening.

According to Mo Bailey (a very dear friend of the site), Holtby and his friends were sitting several rows in front of them on the third-base line. Mo’s friend Corey went down to get autographs from both players, but hit an awkward moment where she was forced to wait in the row behind them for several minutes due to an unforeseen circumstance.

“The lemonade guy was walking by and Holtby bought the entire tray of them for anyone in the row so the guy wouldn’t have to keep coming back,” Mo said. “Corey just sat behind him while this man poured like a dozen lemonade vodkas.”

Eventually, the autographs were secured and Corey excitedly came back to her seat with her new collectibles.

Corey also got this tremendous photo with Braden, who was wearing a navy blue Juan Soto jersey.

The group left a little later in the game. The Nationals lost to the Miami Marlins 6-3.

Holtby has been spotted several times in DC over the last month. He attended DC Pride and went to a Sheryl Crow/Jason Isbell concert at Wolf Trap. Holtby also got ice cream at Lazy Mike’s near Falls Church.

Holtby bought a new house in the area recently.