Braden Holtby was back at the DC Pride Parade this year

Braden Holtby may be a contracted member of the Dallas Stars (at least until mid-July), but his heart remains in DC.

The 2018 Stanley Cup-winning goaltender, who bought a new house in the area, was spotted at DC’s Pride Parade earlier in June.

Holtby was wearing a tie dye LOVE IS LOVE shirt from Northern Virginia beer maker, Starr Hill Brewery. (A portion of the proceeds of that shirt went to four local LGBTQ+ organizations.)

“I ran into him at the pride parade while he was getting ice cream,” RMNB reader Mackey said when explaining his photo. “He was super friendly. I was definitely taken aback when he replied to his name when we shouted it. I’ve been a lifelong fan and it felt pretty epic to shake the hand of the man who made The Save.”

Holtby and his family, including his two kids, were noticed by several readers at the parade.

Saw him at pride fest last weekend. Shook his hand real quick but no photo. He was with his family so didn’t want to take up too much of his time. — Drew D (@drewguy38) June 18, 2022

Holtby’s appearance at the Capital Pride event marked, as far as we know, the first time he’s been spotted there since 2019. That year, he participated in the parade on a Monumental Sports & Entertainment float.

Holtby also walked in the parade in 2016 and 2017, but due to the Capitals’ Stanley Cup win, only Brandi walked in the parade in 2018 — though Braden still managed to find a way to show his support.

“The first year that we were able to do it, you could tell the joy and the change it can bring,” Holtby said in 2019. “We just want to do our part. The thing that I’m most proud of is our team and Monumental are here beside us showing their support and trying to teach the younger generation about what we believe in.

“There shouldn’t be a time in today’s world where you should be hidden away and not be able to be yourself,” Holtby added. “I think us, and the organization, and Monumental and the Caps being here is hopefully shows people the way and improves peoples’ lives.”

Holtby was also spotted at a Sheryl Crow/Jason Isbell concert at Wolf Trap on June 17.

“He was siting on the lawn,” Erin said. “Unfortunately we didn’t get a picture with him. My husband gave him a fist bump and said ‘thank you.’ He said in response, ‘thank you very much.’ He’s was very gracious to everyone who came up to him. I wanted to ask him to come back and play for the Caps!”

Holtby will be an unrestricted free agent on July 13.