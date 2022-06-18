TJ Oshie’s company, Warroad, releases ‘Coach’ hats to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

TJ Oshie just revealed a beautiful Father’s Day tribute to his dad via his hockey apparel store, Warroad.

Warroad released a “Coach” hat to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

Per Warroad’s product page:

Tim Oshie, T.J.’s Dad, “Coach,” lived with Alzheimer’s disease for more than five years. He was known as “Coach” because he was a true leader. When we founded Warroad Original Hockey Company, we made a commitment to help support Alzheimer’s research. That’s why a portion of profits from every sale goes to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery. … It’s the perfect bucket for the leader of your team or fam…. And it represents the spirit, toughness, and determination of the leader of ours.

In an email promoting the lid, Oshie said that “wearing it reminds me how fortunate I was to have the best Coach!”

He added, “It’s my favorite new hat… I don’t think I am going to take it off all summer.”

The navy blue low-profile hat is available for $40. The word ‘Coach’ is embroidered and the color red.

Oshie’s father Tim passed away in May of 2021. TJ scored a hat trick in his first game back from bereavement leave.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, TJ tweeted a photo of the two together while holding his son Campbell.

Remembering Coach Osh today on the 1 year anniversary of his passing. Miss ya Coach!!#CoachOsh pic.twitter.com/IVEXUahJbL — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) May 4, 2022

Headline photo courtesy of Warroad