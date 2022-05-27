Controversial overturned goal helps Edmonton Oilers eliminate Calgary Flames in Game Five

The Edmonton Oilers are moving on to the Western Conference Final but they aren’t doing so without some controversy. Late in the third period of Game Five, it looked like the Calgary Flames had taken the lead through a Blake Coleman skate redirection.

The initial call on the ice was a goal. The play then went under review and apparently, enough evidence was found to overturn the goal. The Oilers would go on to win the game in overtime.

Flames forward Mikael Backlund puts a shot on net that finds its way past Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and into the blue paint of the crease. While being checked from behind and in the middle of falling, Coleman guides the puck over the redline with his skate. The officials returned after review and reversed their good goal call.

“I don’t think I understand the rule,” Coleman said postgame to TSN’s Salim Nadim Valji. “I was getting pushed, just trying to keep my foot on the ice. I felt like I was in the battle. My understanding is you can direct the puck, but you just can’t kick. I didn’t feel I kicked it.”

The supremely important play brought up more discussion when it comes to officiating consistency in the league.

This was called a good goal this season. Sharing for no reason in particular. pic.twitter.com/2MEQLgKenP — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) May 27, 2022

anyway I'm old enough to remember when this goal by Nate Thompson counted against the #Flames. pic.twitter.com/PX6HbQN8gf — Mike Gould (@miketgould) May 27, 2022

What say you? Is there really enough evidence there to overturn this one in your eyes? I think this is a farcical call personally, especially whe you consider that puck is going in whether he touches it or not. I would be livid if a Capitals season ended on something like that.

Screenshot via ESPN