Florida Panthers get swept in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning

The #TimeToHunt has come and gone as the Florida Panthers have been swept in four games by the Tampa Bay Lightning in round two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After taking out the Capitals in six games in the first round, the Cats will depart the postseason without a win against their in-state rival.
With a 2-0 shutout on home ice, the Lightning sealed the deal on Monday night. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 49 stops in the clincher.
Here’s a straight-up list of just some of the insanity the Lightning have accomplished by moving on. Credit to the hockey subreddit for coming up with most of these:
Here are how many goals the Lightning allowed in their 10 series-clinching wins, in order of oldest to newest:
4, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0 https://t.co/fP3LGPGoh0
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2022
In comparison, here’s another list of some of what Florida “accomplished” by getting eliminated. Credit again to the hockey subreddit for a lot of these:
As the Florida Panthers enter the off-season, here is a reminder of their draft picks over the next three seasons:
1st round: None. [Reinhart, Chiarot, Giroux trades]
2nd round: 1x (2023)
3rd round: 2x (2022, 2024)https://t.co/bg9YHHQ9nq pic.twitter.com/viRia13vwX
— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 24, 2022
Sometimes you just run into a dynasty that has the best coach, goaltender, defense, and forwards since like the year 2000. Not much you can do about that…well…unless you’re the Washington Capitals in the year 2018.
Screenshot via TNT
