Team USA hockey jerseys are on clearance

By Ian Oland

May 23, 2022 10:18 pm

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following Fanatics links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.

The United States’ national hockey team revealed three new jersey designs for international competition last November.

Well heads up! Those hockey jerseys were recently put on clearance and are $102 off each. The sweaters can be purchased here on Fanatics.com.

The jerseys come in white, royal blue, and navy blue. As of publishing, sizes in small, medium, large, extra large, and double extra large are available for each jersey.

Women’s cut jerseys as well as youth and infant-sized USA sweaters, are on sale as well.

Perusing Fanatics’ website, most Team USA gear appears to be discounted. You can see all available items here.

Make sure to use the coupon code 64SHIP to get free shipping on your order (if it’s $64 or over).