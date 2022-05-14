Well, that’s a wrap on the 2021-22 season: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped Game Six in DC to the Florida Panthers and the overtime loss meant that their season is now over. A first-round fate that we all have grown far too accustomed to since the wonderful, fantastic summer of 2018.
T.J. Oshie scores his sixth goal of the series to tie the game 3-3. Oshie has scored a goal in four-straight games (5g).
