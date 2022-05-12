Tobias Geisser will play for Switzerland at 2022 IIHF World Championship

Washington Capitals defense prospect Tobias Geisser is headed to Finland to play for Switzerland at the 2022 IIHF World Championship. The 2017 fourth-round draft selection spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Hershey Bears in the AHL after playing the majority of his hockey in the Swiss League prior.

He scored his first North American professional goal in late December and ended up with 13 total points in 68 games played. This will be his second World Championship tournament after he played in the 2021 version in Latvia.

Geisser is eligible to go over and play for his country due to the Bears’ early exit from this year’s Calder Cup Playoffs. The Swiss defensemen played in all three games of their first-round series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and recorded one assist.

Prior to representing Switzerland at the top level, Geisser had an extensive international junior career dating back to when he was just 15-years-old. During the 2017-18 season, he was part of the Swiss team at the World Junior Championship that exited in the Quarterfinals with a loss to Canada. He made the team again for the 2019 version of the world’s best junior tournament but missed out due to injury.

If the Capitals are eliminated for the fourth-straight season in the first round of the playoffs, more members of the roster may join Geisser in Finland.

