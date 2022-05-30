Michal Kempny wins bronze medal with Team Czechia at the 2022 IIHF World Championship

The 2022 IIHF World Championship wrapped up on Sunday with Finland taking down Canada in the gold medal game. Before that though, Czechia stomped the United States in the bronze medal match. On that Czech team was Washington Capitals defender Michal Kempny.

Kempny skated a team-high 24:11 of ice time in the 8-4 victory that featured a hat trick from Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak. The Czechs scored six goals in the third period alone to fuel their first medal at a Men’s World Championship since 2012.

Kempny takes home bronze in the third World Championship tournament he has played in for Czechia. The 31-year-old defender is an unrestricted free agent this summer after playing in 166 games for the Caps starting during that glorious 2017-18 season.

Trailing 3-2 after forty minutes, the Czechs absolutely blitzed USA goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the third to go home happy. Former Caps Jakub Vrana and Tomas Kundratek also dressed and went home with medals.

🗣 “Sweet Caroline, good times never seemed so good…” 🎶😁 pic.twitter.com/nHp3fuBkqz — Bronzový nároďák (@narodnitym) May 30, 2022

Photo: @michalkempny/Instagram