Heartbreak city as Florida caps off late comeback: Panthers beat Capitals 3-2 (OT)

Game Four and the Washington Capitals had the chance to put the Florida Panthers in all sorts of bother if they could pull off another win on home ice. Playoff hockey, baby.
TJ Oshie opened the scoring with another deflection in front. Carter Verhaeghe tied things up on a two-on-one rush with Aaron Ekblad. Nada in the second. Evgeny Kuznetsov let the bird fly and gave the Caps a third period lead. Sam Reinhart tied the game with the goaltender pulled very late.
Verhaeghe again in overtime.
Panthers beat Capitals 3-2. Series now tied 2-2.
The @Commanders ARE IN THE HOUSE AND THEY ARE READY TO PARTY!!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/hZHumoipVw
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 10, 2022
when i find the guy who spent all my money and destroyed my sleep schedulepic.twitter.com/YVQhljecNa
— divock ovigi (@OVECHKlN) May 9, 2022
Positive vibes for game four @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/7SZp4pC9NT
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 9, 2022
Game Five is back in Florida on Wednesday with a 7:30 PM start.
Headline photo courtesy of @RobbieMartin3/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On