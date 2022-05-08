Evgeny Kuznetsov fined $5,000 for high-sticking Florida’s Noel Acciari in post-whistle scrum

Evgeny Kuznetsov’s wallet took a bit of a hit on Sunday as NHL Player Safety announced that the talented center has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for high-sticking Florida’s Noel Acciari.

The play in question occurred with 3:57 remaining in the first period just after Ilya Samsonov had frozen the puck after making a save on Patric Hornqvist. Kuzy was not penalized for the infraction during the game.

On the play, Acciari attempted to go after Kuznetsov in the post-whistle scrum but the Russian forward was clearly not entertained given his facial expression of sheer boredom. He responded by lazily slapping the Panthers forward under the chin/on the helmet strap with the blade of his stick. Acciari then went ballistic and tried to get after Kuznetsov but was restrained by one of the linesmen.

Kuznetsov has been fined once previously in his NHL career for embellishment in a 2017 game against the New Jersey Devils.

NHL press release on the fine:

Kuznetsov fined for high-sticking in Game 3 of Capitals game NEW YORK – Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari during Game 3 of the teams' First Round series in Washington on Saturday, May 7, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

