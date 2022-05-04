Capitals pick up Game One win after tremendous 60-minute effort: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got their 2022 playoff run off to a fantastic start as they went into the Presidents’ Trophy winning Florida Panthers’ home barn and came away with a 4-2 Game One victory. Oh boy, that was ridiculously encouraging.
Do that fifteen more times, please.
Alex Ovechkin has recorded 46 points (25g, 21a) in his last 45 playoff games, dating back to the start of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
