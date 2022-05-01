No talking about goalies: snapshot 4

The regular season is over. The playoffs await. This is no time for silliness, but let’s play a quick game anyway.
Here are two teams, Team A and Team B.
|Team
|GP
|Record
|SA%
|xGF%
|GF%
|Sh%
|Sv%
|Team A
|19
|14-5-0
|49.5
|51.0
|56.0
|9.1
|92.1
|Team B
|18
|9-7-2
|51.2
|50.2
|48.4
|9.2
|89.2
Who are the two teams? We’ll find out at the bottom of the snapshot. By the way, let’s do the final snapshot of the year. No discussing goalies allowed.
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% rel
|GF%
|PDO
|Johan Larsson
|14
|149
|56.2
|+4.1
|48.1
|0.96
|Anthony Mantha
|37
|469
|54.7
|+5.0
|57.6
|1.00
|Marcus Johansson
|18
|223
|53.3
|+2.9
|45.7
|0.97
|Connor McMichael
|68
|697
|53.0
|+2.9
|47.8
|0.98
|Brett Leason
|36
|321
|52.3
|+1.7
|50.6
|1.00
|Carl Hagelin
|53
|639
|52.2
|+1.6
|58.1
|1.01
|Aliaksei Protas
|33
|352
|54.3
|+2.3
|57.2
|1.01
|Garnet Hathaway
|76
|889
|52.1
|+2.0
|64.4
|1.02
|Nic Dowd
|64
|757
|51.0
|+0.4
|58.0
|1.01
|Lars Eller
|72
|896
|50.9
|+0.6
|50.2
|1.00
|Tom Wilson
|78
|1062
|50.5
|-0.1
|54.3
|1.02
|Conor Sheary
|71
|894
|49.9
|-1.1
|48.7
|1.00
|Alex Ovechkin
|77
|1129
|49.8
|-1.6
|54.9
|1.02
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|79
|1118
|49.8
|-1.3
|54.7
|1.02
|T.J. Oshie
|44
|562
|49.3
|-3.1
|42.7
|0.98
|Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
|23
|239
|48.3
|-1.1
|55.2
|1.01
|Nicklas Backstrom
|47
|598
|46.6
|-4.2
|44.9
|1.00
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% rel
|GF%
|PDO
|Matt Irwin
|17
|203
|56.7
|+5.6
|49.9
|0.96
|Dmitry Orlov
|76
|1388
|53.0
|+3.5
|60.0
|1.02
|Justin Schultz
|74
|1102
|51.4
|+0.4
|45.8
|0.98
|John Carlson
|78
|1296
|51.2
|+0.2
|51.7
|1.00
|Nick Jensen
|76
|1248
|50.7
|-0.3
|64.0
|1.04
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
|72
|1033
|49.9
|-1.7
|48.2
|0.99
|Martin Fehervary
|79
|1361
|49.4
|-2.4
|52.7
|1.01
|Michal Kempny
|15
|217
|42.8
|-4.7
|37.7
|0.99
WSH (295)
45 Mantha
38 Oshie
34 Bäckström
29 Hagelin
27 Snively
18 Dowd
15 Vaněček
11 Sheary
10 Eller van Riemsdyk
8 Schultz
6 Hathaway Jensen
5 Ovechkin
4 Carlson Kempný Larsson Orlov Wilson
3 Cholowski Fehérváry Kuznetsov
2 Sprong
1 Samsonov Sgarbossa
Dressed for 82: None
— NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) April 30, 2022
|Dowd-Hathaway and
|TOI
|SA%
|xGF%
|Johan Larsson
|94
|57.0
|66.5
|Carl Hagelin
|344
|54.0
|51.9
|Anyone else
|132
|47.8
|52.0
|Team
|GP
|Record
|SA%
|xGF%
|GF%
|Sh%
|Sv%
|2018 Caps
|19
|14-5-0
|49.5
|51.0
|56.0
|9.1
|92.1
|2022 Caps
|18
|9-7-2
|51.2
|50.2
|48.4
|9.2
|89.2
This story would not be possible without Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Viz.
