Defiant corgi thinks Capitals will upset Panthers (or just really wants to be fed treats)

An adorable TikTok’ing corgi named Steph Furry has done what many hockey experts believe is the unthinkable and picked the Washington Capitals to upset the Florida Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

The video, reposted by our Twitter pal @OVECHKlN, shows the corgi tipping four beachball-like basketballs into a Capitals-branded trashcan and two into a Florida Panthers’ net, meaning it (either the doggie or Random Luck – i.e. the air conditioning in this house) believes the Caps will win in six!

So far, Furry has also, uh, chose (?) the Rangers in five over the Penguins and the Hurricanes in five over the Bruins. Nobody’s going to seven games. Bold! I like it.

Anyways, thank you, Air Corgi, for your faith in my favorite team when I don’t have any. I will now support you in any way I can such as buying your dog treats even though I only have cats.

Screenshot: @aircorg/TikTok