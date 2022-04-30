Capitals drop season finale and close regular season on four-game losing streak: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals could not end their regular season on a high note as they fell to the New York Rangers 3-2 inside of Madison Square Garden. The next time we see the Caps on ice will be in Florida for Game One of the first round.
Playoff time.
Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie picked up the assists on Carlson's goal. Kuznetsov now has 78 points (24g, 54a) in 79 games, the second-highest points per game rate (0.99) in a season in his career (2017-18: 1.05).
