Live blog: Capitals rematch Islanders without Alex Ovechkin

By Ian Oland

April 28, 2022 7:09 pm

It’s like deja vu. The Washington Capitals will have another opportunity to get out of the second wild card spot against the New York Islanders. The only thing different is that the game is being held at UBS Arena.

The Capitals switched up their forward lines after Tuesday’s dreadful performance. Axel Jonsson Fjallby is in for Connor McMichael and will skate on the third line.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start tonight against Semyon Varlamov.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Here is today’s Daily Deals.

Caps lines

Via @VogsCaps:

73-Sheary, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 20-Eller, 39-Mantha
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs. Varlamov

Not optimal

Marty didn’t miss a shift but ugh.

The Caps are already down. 1-0 NYI.

Brock Nelson scores on the power play. It’s his 37th of the season. That was a great passing play, but you’d want your goalie to bail you out there.

Anders Lee makes it 2-0.

This game is quickly unraveling.

*jamie lee curtis horror scream*

Oh no. 🙁

Pelech returns!

Such great news. Looks like he avoided serious injury.

Basically how tonight has gone so far for the Caps.

Caps don’t score on the four-minute power play… and JG Pageau scores right after it expires

That sure seems like that’s the ball game. 3-0 NYI.

4-0

Kyle Palmieri beats Vitek Vanecek from between the circles on the PP. The Isles have 3 PPGs against the Caps tonight.

5-0. Embarassing effort.

AJF scores in the final minute.

Caps lose 5-1. Read the RMNB recap.

The Caps apparently really want to play the Florida Panthers: Islanders beat Capitals 5-1

Comment below! Refresh this article as we'll be updating it throughout the night!

