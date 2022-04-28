Live blog: Capitals rematch Islanders without Alex Ovechkin

It’s like deja vu. The Washington Capitals will have another opportunity to get out of the second wild card spot against the New York Islanders. The only thing different is that the game is being held at UBS Arena.

The Capitals switched up their forward lines after Tuesday’s dreadful performance. Axel Jonsson Fjallby is in for Connor McMichael and will skate on the third line.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start tonight against Semyon Varlamov.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Here is today’s Daily Deals.

Caps lines Via @VogsCaps: 73-Sheary, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson

45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 20-Eller, 39-Mantha

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vanecek vs. Varlamov

Not optimal Marty didn’t miss a shift but ugh. Fehervary took a shot off his right hand/wrist/arm. Finished the shift. Still on Caps' bench rocking in pain. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 28, 2022

The Caps are already down. 1-0 NYI. Brock Nelson scores on the power play. It’s his 37th of the season. That was a great passing play, but you’d want your goalie to bail you out there. A beauty of a pass. A beauty of a goal. pic.twitter.com/VWy2sGQbAG — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 28, 2022

Anders Lee makes it 2-0. This game is quickly unraveling. Lee in front. Boom. pic.twitter.com/EFj7h3gQpc — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 28, 2022

*jamie lee curtis horror scream* In the last four periods – all vs. NYI – the #Caps have surrendered four PPGs and a shorty. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 28, 2022

Oh no. 🙁 Robin Salo’s skate blade just got Adam Pelech in the left ankle. Play was immediately stopped and he was helped to the dressing room. Let’s hope that’s not as bad as it potentially could be by the look of the replay — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) April 29, 2022 Robin Salo's skate cuts Adam Pelech's leg #Isles pic.twitter.com/Qf1yjAShDQ — 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐱 (@IslesFix) April 29, 2022

Pelech returns! Such great news. Looks like he avoided serious injury.

Basically how tonight has gone so far for the Caps. #ALLCAPS Capitals get another 3 second powerplay. Backstrom interferes with the diving cizikas pic.twitter.com/3dUu23ts9N — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 29, 2022

Caps don’t score on the four-minute power play… and JG Pageau scores right after it expires That sure seems like that’s the ball game. 3-0 NYI. Pageau toy department. pic.twitter.com/1GDJLZ4sLU — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 29, 2022

4-0 Kyle Palmieri beats Vitek Vanecek from between the circles on the PP. The Isles have 3 PPGs against the Caps tonight. Palmieri in the slot! pic.twitter.com/sufsLxtzjF — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 29, 2022

5-0. Embarassing effort. SILKY MITTS pic.twitter.com/BIlL2XPTuS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 29, 2022

AJF scores in the final minute. #ALLCAPS 1-5. AJF SCORES. comeback time? pic.twitter.com/zSE69uqLlG — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) April 29, 2022

Caps lose 5-1. Read the RMNB recap. The Caps apparently really want to play the Florida Panthers: Islanders beat Capitals 5-1

