The Caps apparently really want to play the Florida Panthers: Islanders beat Capitals 5-1

An Ovi-less Washington Capitals matched up with the New York Islanders again with a chance to move ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division. Could they try and help themselves avoid that Florida Panthers first-round series?
Brock Nelson and Anders Lee both struck on the power play to give the Isles a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes. Nada in the second. Jean-Gabriel Pageau for the third. Kyle Palmieri for four. Josh Bailey dunks on the Caps for five.
AJF with his second career goal.
Islanders beat Capitals 5-1.
Sharks Jumbotron Guy has no chill 😭 pic.twitter.com/eBZNeieLsz
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2022
Immaculate set up 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7YTS0b8qkJ
— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 28, 2022
BLUE! @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/2cHDdWhEx7
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 28, 2022
The Caps will wrap up their regular season against the New York Rangers tomorrow. Will we see Alex Ovechkin?
Headline photo courtesy of the great Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18/Twitter)
