There are seven kinds of Masterton trophy nominees

On Monday the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced their 32 nominees for the Masterton trophy. The official media folks nominate one player from each team who “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” For example, the Capitals nominated Nicklas Backstrom, who has persevered through a hip injury.

Some nominees for the Masterton have stirring, inspirational stories that remind us all of the indominable human spirit revealed by sports. Other nominees are guys who are like 35 and block a lot of shots. It’s helpful to know the difference.

Injured, and/or just old

About half of these players have persevered through the indignity of being above the age of 33. Some have gotten hurt as a result of playing hockey but have recovered and are now playing hockey again. Some are both old and have been hurt and yet, in defiance of God Himself, continue to play hockey.

Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim Ducks

Jack Johnson, Colorado Avalanche

Marc Staal, Detroit Red Wings

Zdeno Chara, New York Islanders

Brian Boyle, Pittsburgh Penguins

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Kyle Okposo, Buffalo Sabres

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning

Ondrej Kase, Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals

Good guys that we like

These are good guys. Some of them have powered through such profound tribulations as getting selected in the expansion draft or sometimes being a healthy scratch. One of them appears to be nominated primarily because he is not Tony DeAngelo.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames

Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes

Dylan Strome, Chicago

Justin Danforth, Columbus Blue Jackets

Anthony Duclair, Florida Panthers

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators

Luke Schenn, Vancouver Canucks

Requested trade, didn’t get one

He wanted out of Boston, but Boston couldn’t find a trade partner, so he’s still there. That’s literally the whole story.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

Had to work with Adam Oates

This is technically a subgroup of the first group. Ladd has had a lot of injuries recently, but those problems were compounded when he received skills coaching from Adam Oates.

Andrew Ladd, Arizona Coyotes

He blocks shots

Fighting through the adversity of “probably should not be playing in this league anymore”

Kris Russell, Edmonton Oilers

Smol

Short kings only

Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild

Guys who faced adversity and really inspire us

No really. They’ve faced hardships, personal tragedies, and adversity with honesty and aplomb. They represent the very best in sports, teaching us lessons that transcend the game.

The Masterton’s an odd award with a bunch of filler. You wish some teams could just defer having a player nominated some years. But the winner is always a genuine hero. Congratulations in advance to Carey Price.

P.S. Let me know if you think I’ve mis-categorized anyone.