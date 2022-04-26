Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals take on Islanders without Alex Ovechkin

Live blog: Capitals take on Islanders without Alex Ovechkin

By Ian Oland

April 26, 2022 7:05 pm

The Washington Capitals have three games left in the 2021-22 regular season. They control their own destiny if they want to NOT play the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Their first test, which will also be their next test, is the New York Islanders. They will do so without Alex Ovechkin, who has an upper-body injury. Connor McMichael will draw into the lineup and TJ Oshie will get an A in Ovi’s absence.

Ilya Samsonov will get back into the net for the Capitals. Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Johansson-Backstrom-Sheary
Mantha-Eller-Oshie
Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Sorokin.

No Chara tonight!

Islanders’ first goal by Palmieri overturned due to goalie interference.

Conor Sheary scores on one of the better deflections you’re ever going to see. 1-0 WSH.

Islanders tie.

The best summary I can give you: Sammy lost his stick the seconds before, gets screened, doesn’t fight through it, loses track of the puck, and a point shot beats him. It’s the long shots he struggles with.

