Live blog: Capitals take on Islanders without Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals have three games left in the 2021-22 regular season. They control their own destiny if they want to NOT play the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Their first test, which will also be their next test, is the New York Islanders. They will do so without Alex Ovechkin, who has an upper-body injury. Connor McMichael will draw into the lineup and TJ Oshie will get an A in Ovi’s absence.

Ilya Samsonov will get back into the net for the Capitals. Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Johansson-Backstrom-Sheary

Mantha-Eller-Oshie

Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Samsonov vs. Sorokin.

No Chara tonight! #Isles Player Updates: Zdeno Chara and Brock Nelson will not dress due to non-COVID illness. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 26, 2022

Islanders’ first goal by Palmieri overturned due to goalie interference. Palmieri puts a move on and scores to give Isles a 1-0 lead at 8:37. Caps are challenging — a frequent occurence of late — alleging that Parise's presence in crease constituted interference with Samsonov. As always, we shall see. #CapsIsles — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) April 26, 2022

Conor Sheary scores on one of the better deflections you’re ever going to see. 1-0 WSH. This is 'Deflecting 101' with your professor: Mr. Conor Sheary.@Capitals take a 1-0 lead!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/hZvRxj1h2u — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 26, 2022

Islanders tie. The best summary I can give you: Sammy lost his stick the seconds before, gets screened, doesn’t fight through it, loses track of the puck, and a point shot beats him. It’s the long shots he struggles with. An absolute rocket. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/gDVuNKGbc7 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 26, 2022

Comment below! Make sure to refresh throughout the night as we’ll be updating live.