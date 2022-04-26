Opportunity squandered: Islanders beat Caps 4-1

The Washington Capitals hosted the New York Islanders for their last home game of the season on Tuesday night. Without Alex Ovechkin in the lineup, the Caps seemed to be missing all their pizazz, which is a fun word to say and spell, unlike this hockey game, which sucked to watch and recap.
Conor Sheary kicked us off by deflecting Marcus Johansson’s shot for his 19th goal of the season. Ryan Pulock returned fire with a monster power-play goal. After a scoreless second period, Noah Dobson banked a go-ahead goal off Trevor van Riemsdyk’s leg. Then Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov miscommunicated behind the net and allowed a shorthanded goal from Casey Cizikas. Anders Lee had a lovely release to make it 4-1.
Caps lose.
We love you too, @TedLeonsis <3 pic.twitter.com/56sKRDBETS
FROM THE GROUND TO THE BACK OF THE NET. pic.twitter.com/eRTCZOFKbb
I *love* these colors on @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/PJxHt6uFGy
Really underwhelming performance against a weak opponent, blowing a chance to pass the Penguins. The Oilers really worked them tonight on the out-of-town scoreboard brought to you by Weyland Yutani.
The Capitals will again play the Islanders on Thursday, but it’ll be on the road. Then it’s the season finale at MSG. Then the real game begins. Looks like the Hurricanes and Rangers will go one-two in the Metropolitan Division. The Caps and Penguins will duel out third place until this weekend.
Now let’s all see how Dallas-Vegas shakes out.
