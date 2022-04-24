Zdeno Chara hits Andrei Svechnikov and then tries to fight the entire Carolina Hurricanes roster

New York Islanders defenseman and Washington Capitals legend Zdeno Chara is one of the most intimidating and imposing players in the history of the National Hockey League. You do not want to mess with him when he’s angry.

That was on full display in Sunday’s game between the Isles and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chara wanted all the smoke. 😳 pic.twitter.com/PR8bUaIjkP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2022

Before the above melee occurred, the big Slovak was involved in a corner battle with Canes forward Andrei Svechnikov. Chara planted the young Russian on the ice with a hit that angered Max Domi. Domi engaged in a little bit of stick warfare before the whistle blows and we got a rampaging Chara trying to find a fight taker on the entire Canes roster.

No one obliged.

A reminder that this is the same Chara that is so intimidating during games that former teammate David Pastrnak was too scared to talk to him when the Bruins matched up with the Capitals during Chara’s short tenure in DC.

“Was obviously great memories and we all miss Z and we all know how good a pro he was and leader,” Pastrnak said. “It’s awesome, but at the same time, it’s crazy to play against him, you know? I’m so scared to talk to him on the ice because I know he’s so in the game that I’m like, we speak the same language, but I’m just so quiet setting up next to him on the faceoff. So, I just let him focus, it’s weird.”

The saying goes, “mess with a bull, you get the horns,” and it looks like the Hurricanes made a couple of very good business decisions.

Screenshot via MSG Network