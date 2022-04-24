Live blog: Capitals look to get some revenge on the Maple Leafs

By Chris Cerullo and Ian Oland
Hello everyone! The long road trip is over and the Washington Capitals are back home to hopefully get some revenge on the Toronto Maple Leafs for that bad loss the other week.
The Penguins lost to the Flyers so this game is a great chance for the Caps to try and move up in the Eastern Conference playoff seeding.
Vitek Vanecek is back in net after he shut out the Arizona Coyotes. The game is on ESPN+.
Capitals lines
The Caps are sticking with the same lines, via WaPo’s Samantha Pell.
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Johansson-Backstrom-Sheary
Mantha-Eller-Oshie
Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TVR-Schultz
Arda, your check is in the mail
.@Arda: "Russian machine never breaks" pic.twitter.com/gORChdp7q3
— RMNB (@rmnb) April 24, 2022
TJ Oshie picks the top corner to give the Caps a 1-0 lead.
Perfect placement by Oshbabe pic.twitter.com/mHja3MjLe8
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 24, 2022
Tie game. Ilya Lyubushkin.
Boosh bounce 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kQOLuXyIna
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 24, 2022
Yes.
i ALWAYS think about this tweet when the caps play the leafs pic.twitter.com/9Nnk0zyBGP
— x – sof (@kuzyvrana) April 24, 2022
Lars Eller gives the Caps a 2-1 lead early in the third.
This comes after both teams had a goal overturned due to video review.
Oh this is beautiful by Marty and Lars pic.twitter.com/tosJo3uhOn
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 25, 2022
Marcus Johansson scores after a great feed in front of the net by Conor Sheary. 3-1.
😮💨 pic.twitter.com/GzJDliifOV
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 25, 2022
Ovi’s injured.
It did not look good.
Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury after trip sends him slamming into end boards
Leafs tie it up with two goals late in the third.
Mikhey has his 20th 👏 pic.twitter.com/XOBB0w3z9a
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2022
You can count this one! pic.twitter.com/JYFeglncYK
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2022
Leafs win 4-3 in the shootout.
KERF WINS IT!!! pic.twitter.com/dtUtiADaO0
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2022
Here’s the RMNB recap.
Comment below.
