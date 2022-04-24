Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals look to get some revenge on the Maple Leafs

Live blog: Capitals look to get some revenge on the Maple Leafs

By Chris Cerullo and Ian Oland

April 24, 2022 6:58 pm

Hello everyone! The long road trip is over and the Washington Capitals are back home to hopefully get some revenge on the Toronto Maple Leafs for that bad loss the other week.

The Penguins lost to the Flyers so this game is a great chance for the Caps to try and move up in the Eastern Conference playoff seeding.

Vitek Vanecek is back in net after he shut out the Arizona Coyotes. The game is on ESPN+.

Capitals lines

The Caps are sticking with the same lines, via WaPo’s Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Johansson-Backstrom-Sheary
Mantha-Eller-Oshie
Larsson-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TVR-Schultz

Arda, your check is in the mail

TJ Oshie picks the top corner to give the Caps a 1-0 lead.

Tie game. Ilya Lyubushkin.

Yes.

Lars Eller gives the Caps a 2-1 lead early in the third.

This comes after both teams had a goal overturned due to video review.

Marcus Johansson scores after a great feed in front of the net by Conor Sheary. 3-1.

Ovi’s injured.

It did not look good.

Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury after trip sends him slamming into end boards

Leafs tie it up with two goals late in the third.

Leafs win 4-3 in the shootout.

Here’s the RMNB recap.

Leafs beat Caps 4-3 (SO) and Alex Ovechkin is injured

