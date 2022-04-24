Leafs beat Caps 4-3 (SO) and Alex Ovechkin is injured

The Washington Capitals played a very good game against a very good team in the Toronto Maple Leafs. But no one is going to remember this one as the “Caps played good against the Leafs” game. This is the Caps-blew-a-big-lead and Alex-got-hurt game.
TJ Oshie started scoring by positively roofing the puck after a nice setup pass from Mantha. Ilya Lyubushkin tied the game with just his second goal of the season.
Alex Ovechkin left the game in the third period due to injury. The Caps took a 2-1 lead as Fehervary threaded a nice pass for Lars Eller to deflect. Marcus Johansson extended the lead with a give-and-go sequence assisted by Sheary. Ilya Mikheyev beat Vanecek through the five-hole to make it a one-goal game with seven minutes left. During six-on-five play, Jason Spezza tied the game, pushing us into overtime, which gave us no decision.
This game has me so cranky that I don’t want to do shootout bullets, but my dedication to the bit is an ironclad contract.
Caps lose.
This sucked. That missed point will be a big deal.
Isles on Tuesday.
Man, I just hope Ovi is okay.
