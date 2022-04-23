Marc-Andre Fleury gift wraps Daniel Sprong’s fifth goal in thirteen games as a member of the Seattle Kraken

Daniel Sprong now has five goals in thirteen games since he was traded to the Seattle Kraken last month.

His latest marker, scored on Friday, was absolutely handed to him on a silver platter by Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Sprong started the play by dumping the puck behind Fleury’s net in the Wild zone. Fleury went back below the red line to try and make a play on the dump with his stick. The veteran netminder then attempted a pass to one of his defensemen and instead of it reaching him it landed directly on the tape of Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi. Donskoi slid the puck into the slot to Sprong who had a wide-open net to pot his thirteenth goal of the season.

His five goals in thirteen games with the Kraken is over a 30-goal pace in a full 82-game slate. Sprong’s replacement with the Capitals, Marcus Johansson has two goals and four total points in 14 games since the deal.

Sprong recently credited Caps captain Alex Ovechkin for helping him refine his goal-scoring ability.

“When you learn from such a great player and a future Hall of Famer, you pick up on a lot of things,” Sprong said. “I’m really thankful for that [. . . ] We had a pretty close relationship when I was in Washington. We got along really well. . . I learned a lot from him.”

The 25-year-old winger is a restricted free agent this summer and looking to play his way into a roster spot with the Kraken in 2022-23.