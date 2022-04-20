Daniel Sprong credits Alex Ovechkin for tutoring him on power-play one-timers

Daniel Sprong has four goals in eleven games since he was traded to the Seattle Kraken last month. While Sprong’s success may be bittersweet to those who had made massive investments into the player, the way in which he’s scoring should be very familiar.

I mean, just look at this goal. He’s obviously studied under Alex Ovechkin.

This power-play one-timer from the left faceoff circle is from Seattle’s win over Ottawa on Monday.

Folks, that’s the Ovi Spot™. Sprong is alone on Ovechkin Island over there.

Speaking to the press after the game, Sprong credited Alex Ovechkin for helping him refine his one-timer. “I’ve watched the greatest goal scorer of all-time for two years in that spot”, Sprong said, “so I learned a lot from him over that time, which I’m very grateful for.

“When you learn from such a great player and a future Hall of Famer, you pick up on a lot of things. I’m really thankful for that [. . . ] We had a pretty close relationship when I was in Washington. We got along really well. . . I learned a lot from him.”

Sprong, 25, will be a restricted free agent after this season.