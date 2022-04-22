Live blog: Capitals play the Coyotes very late at night

Good late evening, friends. Here comes the last late-night game of the season, a roadie in Glendale before the Coyotes have to move into a college arena next season.

Pittsburgh won on Thursday, so the stakes are high: Washington needs to close ground on them in order to draw a more favorable first-round opponent.

Vitek Vanecek is in net as the team has completely abandoned the notion of a number-one goaltender. Catch the action on NBCSN Washington, and hang out with us here.

Capitals lines

Via @TarikElBashir

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Johansson – Backstrom – Sheary

Mantha – Eller – Oshie

Larsson – Dowd – Hathaway

Fehervary – Carlson

Orlov – Jensen

TvR – Schultz

Vanecek

No Beagle

Jay Beagle, 36, is out with a lower-body injury. We might be looking at the end of an era here. I’m putting beagle.jpg in here just because.

Tom Wilson meme pic, part 17820182541

the Tom Wilson content funnel keeps producing pic.twitter.com/v1zkHNi6kW — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 23, 2022

Coyotes since the deadline

I just looked this up and I have to share it. Since the trade deadline, during all situations, the Coyotes have been outscored 72 to 27. They’ve been apocalyptically bad.

Tonight is therefore a trap game. Individual stats mode is activated.

1-0 Caps

Conor Sheary sweeps the puck in — or maybe helps a Yotes defender sweep the puck in.

No goal

Hathaway played the puck over the top of the crossbar, so his goal is not a goal at all.

Still 1-0.

