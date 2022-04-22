Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals play the Coyotes very late at night

Live blog: Capitals play the Coyotes very late at night

By Peter Hassett

April 22, 2022 10:21 pm

Good late evening, friends. Here comes the last late-night game of the season, a roadie in Glendale before the Coyotes have to move into a college arena next season.

Pittsburgh won on Thursday, so the stakes are high: Washington needs to close ground on them in order to draw a more favorable first-round opponent.

Vitek Vanecek is in net as the team has completely abandoned the notion of a number-one goaltender. Catch the action on NBCSN Washington, and hang out with us here.

Capitals lines

Via @TarikElBashir

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Johansson – Backstrom – Sheary
Mantha – Eller – Oshie
Larsson – Dowd – Hathaway

Fehervary – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
TvR – Schultz

Vanecek

No Beagle

Jay Beagle, 36, is out with a lower-body injury. We might be looking at the end of an era here. I’m putting beagle.jpg in here just because.

Tom Wilson meme pic, part 17820182541

Coyotes since the deadline

I just looked this up and I have to share it. Since the trade deadline, during all situations, the Coyotes have been outscored 72 to 27. They’ve been apocalyptically bad.

Tonight is therefore a trap game. Individual stats mode is activated.

1-0 Caps

Conor Sheary sweeps the puck in —  or maybe helps a Yotes defender sweep the puck in.

No goal

Hathaway played the puck over the top of the crossbar, so his goal is not a goal at all.

Still 1-0.

Comment below! Refresh this article throughout the night because we’ll be updating it live throughout the game.

