Live blog: Capitals play the Coyotes very late at night

Good late evening, friends. Here comes the last late-night game of the season, a roadie in Glendale before the Coyotes have to move into a college arena next season.
Pittsburgh won on Thursday, so the stakes are high: Washington needs to close ground on them in order to draw a more favorable first-round opponent.
Vitek Vanecek is in net as the team has completely abandoned the notion of a number-one goaltender. Catch the action on NBCSN Washington, and hang out with us here.
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Johansson – Backstrom – Sheary
Mantha – Eller – Oshie
Larsson – Dowd – Hathaway
Fehervary – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
TvR – Schultz
Vanecek
No Beagle
Jay Beagle, 36, is out with a lower-body injury. We might be looking at the end of an era here. I’m putting beagle.jpg in here just because.
the Tom Wilson content funnel keeps producing pic.twitter.com/v1zkHNi6kW
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 23, 2022
I just looked this up and I have to share it. Since the trade deadline, during all situations, the Coyotes have been outscored 72 to 27. They’ve been apocalyptically bad.
Tonight is therefore a trap game. Individual stats mode is activated.
Conor Sheary sweeps the puck in — or maybe helps a Yotes defender sweep the puck in.
SHEARS pic.twitter.com/1Nkk3Leggy
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 23, 2022
Hathaway played the puck over the top of the crossbar, so his goal is not a goal at all.
The double doink. pic.twitter.com/8ySprJWEES
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) April 23, 2022
Still 1-0.
