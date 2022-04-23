Vitek Vanecek shuts out Arizona in absurdly boring hockey game: Capitals beat Coyotes 2-0

Friday night into Saturday morning, the Washington Capitals looked to end their long road trip in a good way by beating up on the terrible Arizona Coyotes. With a Washington win, the Coyotes would be just one loss away from defeats in ten games in a row.
Conor Sheary jammed home a loose puck to give the Caps a lead. We got nothing in the second. John Carlson empty netter. Vitek Vanecek shutout.
Capitals beat Coyotes 2-0!
Real work starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Nck5x01GDw
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) April 23, 2022
Thanks for spending your night with us, @BrockLesnar!@WWE | #Yotes pic.twitter.com/lmpd4kkOQm
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 23, 2022
late night in the desert with @JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/UYaKDontHB
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 23, 2022
The Caps will now return home to hopefully get some revenge on the Toronto Maple Leafs after Toronto stomped them 7-3 eight days ago. Auston Matthews is still looking for goals 59 and 60 on the season.
