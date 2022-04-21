Tom Wilson hit Evgenii Dadonov so hard that he made his body do a horizontal single axel

Lost in Alex Ovechkin’s historic 50th goal was a big bop by Tom Wilson that also should be on every highlight-reel.

Wilson landed one of the bodychecks of his career late in the third period of the Capitals-Golden Knights game. The Capitals’ first-line forward nailed Evgenii Dadonov in the defensive zone as he cut to the middle of the ice.

Oh man what a hit from Tom Wilson 🥴 pic.twitter.com/q3CDFdt9Cy — alberto (@twistedleafs) April 21, 2022

“Cut back move… CLEANED OUT BY WILSON!” Capitals play-by-play man Joe Beninati said emphatically during the telecast.

Craig Laughlin could only OOOOOOO as I did as well in my blogger’s chair.

The impact of the hit sent Dadonov spinning in the air horizontally until he crashed into Alex Ovechkin’s legs and knocked the Capitals captain over. Someone who is smarter than me at science will have to explain the physics of this hit in the comments and someone who is a professional ice skater will have to tell us if Dadonov completed the single axel.

Dadonov, who scored early in the third period, managed to peel himself off the ice and get back to the bench. He did not miss a shift. Later in overtime, he would have the last laugh, earning the primary assist on Shea Theodore’s OTGWG.

Confirmed: Shea Theodore loooooooves overtime 🚨 pic.twitter.com/u5ygd8VVD0 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 21, 2022

But dang, what a Scott Stevensian hit by Tom.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB